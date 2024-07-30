Trailer for Wynonna Earp Vengeance Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

More is coming in the form of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. On Saturday, July 27th at 1:45 p.m. PT, Earpers will join the cast of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for a panel. Fans will get to see the full official trailer for this 90-minute scripted special by creator Emily Andras. She will be joined by Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dom Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell.
The trailer reveals that once again, there’s a powerful villainess terrorizing Purgatory and determined to get revenge on Wynonna and those she loves. The Tubi special’s logline describes this new evil as Wynonna’s “greatest foe yet,” which says a lot given everything she’s faced before.
The best journey takes you home. That’s a wrap on #wynonnaearp #vengeance. So thrilled I once again got/get the cha
This time around, fans can anticipate a blend of the familiar with the fresh. Emily Andras returns as the writer and an executive producer on Vengeance. Paolo Barzman steps in as the director, ensuring the narrative maintains its gripping tension and dynamic pacing.
Expectations from the New Teaser
The teaser dropped some juicy hints about what lies ahead. Wynonna Earp must return to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hell-bent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.
Returning fans will recognize Melanie Scrofano leading the way as Wynonna Earp, alongside Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dom Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell. At the panel, there was an electric anticipation as Earpers saw familiar faces reunited.
Tubi released the full Wynonna Earp: Vengeance trailer during Saturday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, revealing Tim Rozon’s role as Doc Holliday among other key characters in this action-packed narrative.
A Wrap-Up After Three Long Years
The 90-minute movie special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance comes three years after the series ended its four-season run on networks like SyFy and CHCH-DT. Notably, fans have eagerly awaited more adventures from their beloved demon-slaying anti-heroine since then.
The Canadian-American series first premiered in 2016 and quickly became a favorite with its Western horror themes based on the comic book series by Beau Smith. It follows Wynonna, spicy and hard-living, who must return once again to her hometown of Purgatory to face down reincarnated outlaws.
This latest installment ensures that all the main original cast members are returning, including Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, Rozon as Doc Holliday, Provost-Chalkley as Waverly, and Barrell as Nicole.
The Anticipation Builds
Additionally, creator Emily Andras’s role as a writer assures that it will encompass everything fans loved about the original series while wrapping up any loose threads.
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is set to debut on Tubi this fall, adding another chapter to this cult classic series’ impactful journey.
Follow Us