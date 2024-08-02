Toya Turner Joins Chicago P.D. Season 12 Amidst Major Cast Changes

With key members exiting, Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence team is in dire need of new talent for Season 12. The buzz is around Toya Turner joining the cast, marking a fresh chapter for the ensemble.
Showrunner Insights on New Additions
Showrunner Gwen Sigan discussed the potential shake-up in the team dynamics, hinting at Bojana Novakovic possibly stepping into a significant role, but it’s not yet confirmed. Sigan shared,
It’s going to be very fun to come up with some ideas and a new character and what a new character could add and how it would shift up the dynamics of the unit and new stories to tell.
The addition of Turner might invigorate the series, especially following Tracy Spiridakos’ exit in Season 11—an event that left a noticeable void.
Current Cast Members’ Perspectives
I’m grateful to be that voice to speak for both cultures, the black culture and the cop culture, said LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater. His insights could reflect on how Turner’s character might bring additional depth.
Rank Dynamics and Potential Promotions
The show’s ranks have been under scrutiny since Hailey Upton’s departure.
Hawkins noted,
I don’ think I’m really worried about teammates as much as I would really love to be a detective, since it doesn’t seem like we have any detectives on the unit.
Tracy Spiridakos’ Emotional Exit
The long journey of ‘Chicago P.D.’ stalwart Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appears to be concluding. When the drama returns post-SAG-AFTRA strike, it will mark her final season. Fans are processing this anticipated change as her narrative options dwindled after Jesse Lee Soffer’s departure.
A New Character in Focus
Toya Turner officially joins
‘Chicago P.D.’, though specific details about her role are still under wraps. This announcement comes amidst fan speculations and excitement. Gwen Sigan’s remarks about fleshing out characters hint at an intriguing season ahead.
Follow Us