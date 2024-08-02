Toya Turner Joins Chicago P.D. Main Cast for Season 12 Amid Major Changes

With several original cast members leaving, Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence team is set for significant changes in Season 12.
Showrunner Gwen Sigan hinted at the possibility of bringing in Bojana Novakovic, although this has yet to be confirmed. Speaking about new additions, she expressed excitement about the potential impact on the show’s dynamics. Sigan stated,
It’s going to be very fun to come up with some ideas and a new character and what a new character could add and how it would shift up the dynamics of the unit and new stories to tell.
The exit of Tracy Spiridakos’ character, Hailey Upton, as indicated by her final scenes in Season 11, has left a gap in the team structure, prompting speculation about how this vacancy will be addressed. The show could be introducing major shifts: LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater, said,
To be honest with you, I don’t think I’m really worried about teammates as much as I would really love to be a detective…
Toya Turner, known for her role in Warrior Nun, is set to join the cast as Yara Page, a fearless and confident patrol officer stepping into the role left by Upton. Turner’s addition is particularly intriguing given her experience in intense, action-packed series. The depth and dynamic nature she adds to her characters could significantly enrich Chicago P.D.’s narrative.
Amidst all these changes, LaRoyce Hawkins commented that Kevin Atwater’s arc involves substantial personal challenges and growth. According to showrunner Gwen Sigan, Atwater
is going to be off the job for a bit…, bringing more depth to his character’s storyline.
The core question arising among fans is how effectively these new changes will balance out the departures. As Jeff Bader noted while discussing recurring cast changes across the One Chicago series,
Cast comes in, cast goes out… This pattern of change aims to keep the shows fresh by introducing new talent and narratives.
Bojana Novakovic‘s possible inclusion adds another layer of intrigue for viewers speculating on what dynamics she might bring if confirmed.
Additionally, Detective Upton’s abduction last season has left residual effects on her character development. Tracy Spiridakos has portrayed Upton’s struggles with noteworthy intensity:
She’s definitely been rocked a bit…
The upcoming season promises substantial evolution with these newfound complexities in store for both existing and incoming characters.
