Tower Of Fantasy – Things To Note Before Playing

Games are fun; you want to dive in and get an exciting play-through before it leaves the trends. However, rushing into a game makes you prone to mistakes and losing your valuable resources in the early moments. It then creates a bad experience for your gameplay, especially if you don’t plan to spend much money on it. So we bring you a guide to help you know what to expect as you play Tower of fantasy. So let’s dive into these essential details to help you get the best experience while playing with friends and family.
Simulacra Is Golden
Tower of fantasy has a unique system of gaming mechanics allowing you to create a custom character with full details. However, your character is bland, and you get weapons and abilities with the included simulacrum system. Simulacra are characters you get from the summons and are attached to certain weapons to use in the game. However, you can equip these weapons on your character while retaining the traits of the simulacra creating a better experience. You need to awaken the simulacra, increasing your strength and helping you level up faster while playing.
Prioritize Your Gear
You get different weapons like a great sword, bow, shield, and many others based on your summoned simulacra. However, it would be best if you had other gears to equip your character to challenge higher-level floors and bosses. These gears are similar to artifacts in Genshin impact but different since they are more armor-like than artifacts. These gears don’t show on you during play, but the effects add to your damage, so you need to prioritize them. They also need to be enhanced but targeting the gold/ yellow gears with better stats is essential, depending on your playstyle.
Cross-Play Support
One excellent feature of this game is the cross-play support it offers players, increasing its versatility. Cross-play means you can play a linked playthrough across different gaming platforms giving access to many players worldwide. So you can always play from your mobile if your PC doesn’t meet the game’s requirements. You can also use the same account on both mobile and PC to switch between them when leaving or coming home. However, this isn’t available for consoles, so you should note this before selecting a game platform.
Open World RPG
Your gaming experience improves with the open-world design that Tower of fantasy has incorporated into the game. Depending on your time and exploration interests, you get a large map to explore with access from end to end. It gets better as you can always stumble on monsters and mini-bosses just by walking a distance or flying around. Tower of fantasy lets you join a random world boss raid you notice while passing by and get rewards. It feels closer to the full dive mechanics in animes like Sword Art Online or manhwas like Overgeared.
Manage Your Resources
Resources matter in Tower of fantasy, similar to the real world’s currency and materials. You need these resources to do various things. Different ones serve specific purposes matching the game mechanics. Some of these resources work for shop purchases, while others work for specific gacha summons without switching features. Note that some of these resources are hard to acquire, so you should keep them until they are necessary. An essential resource to keep is the red nucleus and Tanium since they help you acquire summons and upgrade gears.
Don’t Overlook Gifts
Your simulacra need to be upgraded and leveled up, but you also need to awaken their traits for better perks. However, you can only do that by giving them gifts, which vary for different simulacrums. The good news is that you don’t need a unique resource that you have kept to get these gifts. You can visit some specific locations in the game to get them for free or purchase them with gold coins. It improves your Tower of fantasy experience as you don’t have to spend real money on the game.
Pick Servers With Care
Servers are critical when starting the game since they significantly affect your experience with content and other players. If you are getting into Tower of fantasy from a friend or streamer recommendation, you should select servers carefully. Choosing a different server from the one they use makes you unable to play co-op with them when in the game. Also, selecting a hot server might halt your play access when the server crashes due to excess activity and maintenance. It would be best if you considered picking a server closer to your current location for a better gaming experience.
Device Requirements Matter
Your gaming experience is also affected by the capabilities of the device you use in playing Tower of fantasy. PC and mobile have different requirements that your devices need to meet to get the best out of the game. However, minimum requirements also allow you to enjoy the game on both PC and mobile. Prioritizing the maximum requirements requires devices with higher specs exceeding the recommended requirements. Tower of fantasy isn’t available for consoles, so you should consider playing on mobile or PC till it’s released for consoles.
PVP Tournaments
Finally, Tower of fantasy has a PVP system which makes many players excited but also frown on a global scale. The PVP system is tournament-based without severely impacting your high-ranking simulacra weapons or gear. It’s called the Apex league, and you get benefits for your wins, including your rankings during the tournament. However, every player’s weapons and gear are set to the base level, so your awakening isn’t included in the tournament. It means a 1-star weapon does equal damage to a 6-star weapon, and all that aids your victory is your skills and combinations.
When Should You Start Tower Of Fantasy?
Right now! Dive into Tower of fantasy as soon as possible since it’s currently hot on the trends. It’s not just about the trends but also about the anime style fans have always looked forward to playing. You can also show your custom character to your friends while enjoying the game.