Home
Anime
Tower Of Fantasy – Things To Note Before Playing

Tower Of Fantasy – Things To Note Before Playing

Tower of fantasy

Credits: Tower of Fantasy

Games are fun; you want to dive in and get an exciting play-through before it leaves the trends. However, rushing into a game makes you prone to mistakes and losing your valuable resources in the early moments. It then creates a bad experience for your gameplay, especially if you don’t plan to spend much money on it. So we bring you a guide to help you know what to expect as you play Tower of fantasy. So let’s dive into these essential details to help you get the best experience while playing with friends and family. 

Simulacra Is Golden

Tower of fantasy

Credits: Tower of Fantasy

Tower of fantasy has a unique system of gaming mechanics allowing you to create a custom character with full details. However, your character is bland, and you get weapons and abilities with the included simulacrum system. Simulacra are characters you get from the summons and are attached to certain weapons to use in the game. However, you can equip these weapons on your character while retaining the traits of the simulacra creating a better experience. You need to awaken the simulacra, increasing your strength and helping you level up faster while playing.

Prioritize Your Gear

You get different weapons like a great sword, bow, shield, and many others based on your summoned simulacra. However, it would be best if you had other gears to equip your character to challenge higher-level floors and bosses. These gears are similar to artifacts in Genshin impact but different since they are more armor-like than artifacts. These gears don’t show on you during play, but the effects add to your damage, so you need to prioritize them. They also need to be enhanced but targeting the gold/ yellow gears with better stats is essential, depending on your playstyle. 

Cross-Play Support

One excellent feature of this game is the cross-play support it offers players, increasing its versatility. Cross-play means you can play a linked playthrough across different gaming platforms giving access to many players worldwide. So you can always play from your mobile if your PC doesn’t meet the game’s requirements. You can also use the same account on both mobile and PC to switch between them when leaving or coming home. However, this isn’t available for consoles, so you should note this before selecting a game platform. 

Open World RPG

Your gaming experience improves with the open-world design that Tower of fantasy has incorporated into the game. Depending on your time and exploration interests, you get a large map to explore with access from end to end. It gets better as you can always stumble on monsters and mini-bosses just by walking a distance or flying around. Tower of fantasy lets you join a random world boss raid you notice while passing by and get rewards. It feels closer to the full dive mechanics in animes like Sword Art Online or manhwas like Overgeared. 

Manage Your Resources

Tower of fantasy

Credits: Tower of Fantasy

Resources matter in Tower of fantasy, similar to the real world’s currency and materials. You need these resources to do various things. Different ones serve specific purposes matching the game mechanics. Some of these resources work for shop purchases, while others work for specific gacha summons without switching features. Note that some of these resources are hard to acquire, so you should keep them until they are necessary. An essential resource to keep is the red nucleus and Tanium since they help you acquire summons and upgrade gears.

Don’t Overlook Gifts

Your simulacra need to be upgraded and leveled up, but you also need to awaken their traits for better perks. However, you can only do that by giving them gifts, which vary for different simulacrums. The good news is that you don’t need a unique resource that you have kept to get these gifts. You can visit some specific locations in the game to get them for free or purchase them with gold coins. It improves your Tower of fantasy experience as you don’t have to spend real money on the game.

Pick Servers With Care

Servers are critical when starting the game since they significantly affect your experience with content and other players. If you are getting into Tower of fantasy from a friend or streamer recommendation, you should select servers carefully. Choosing a different server from the one they use makes you unable to play co-op with them when in the game. Also, selecting a hot server might halt your play access when the server crashes due to excess activity and maintenance. It would be best if you considered picking a server closer to your current location for a better gaming experience. 

Device Requirements Matter

Your gaming experience is also affected by the capabilities of the device you use in playing Tower of fantasy. PC and mobile have different requirements that your devices need to meet to get the best out of the game. However, minimum requirements also allow you to enjoy the game on both PC and mobile. Prioritizing the maximum requirements requires devices with higher specs exceeding the recommended requirements. Tower of fantasy isn’t available for consoles, so you should consider playing on mobile or PC till it’s released for consoles. 

PVP Tournaments 

Credits: Tower of Fantasy

Finally, Tower of fantasy has a PVP system which makes many players excited but also frown on a global scale. The PVP system is tournament-based without severely impacting your high-ranking simulacra weapons or gear. It’s called the Apex league, and you get benefits for your wins, including your rankings during the tournament. However, every player’s weapons and gear are set to the base level, so your awakening isn’t included in the tournament. It means a 1-star weapon does equal damage to a 6-star weapon, and all that aids your victory is your skills and combinations.

When Should You Start Tower Of Fantasy?

Right now! Dive into Tower of fantasy as soon as possible since it’s currently hot on the trends. It’s not just about the trends but also about the anime style fans have always looked forward to playing. You can also show your custom character to your friends while enjoying the game.

Related Posts

About The Author

Ascent Samuel
More from this Author

An SEO content writer and a lover of all thing anime, manga, comics, and games looking to connect and inform other fans. SEO content writer with vast experience in SEO content writing, Blog post writing, Product description writing, Ghostwriting, Copywriting, Email Copywriting, and Research content writing. I've written several website contents and blog posts for clients like Edubirdie, Weblink Inc, and Pato company. I've also written articles that got positive feedback from readers. I've published top-reviewed articles on Education, Automobile, Business, Fashion, Health, Beauty, Entertainment, Information Technology, and Style.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Paramount+ Streaming Service Detailed
A Community Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed
Critical Role web series cast
Critical Role Web Series and Its Other Extensions
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Review: Action Point
The Ryan Reynolds Christmas Feature Spirited Has Released A New Trailer
Movie Review: The Unfolding
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The Legacy of the MCU Feels Uncertain
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes Chronology 
A Cinderella Story
Modernized Classic “A Cinderella Story”  
wholesome comedy animes
Wholesome Comedy Animes You Should Watch In 2022
Anime Eye Powers
Anime Eye Powers Every Fan Wants In Reality
Tower of fantasy vs Genshin impact
Tower of Fantasy VS Genshin Impact – Which Should You Play?
5 Iconic Villains From My Hero Academia
What the Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Tells Us About the Game
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023