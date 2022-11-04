Home
Movies
Fantasy
Top Unanticipated Scenes in the House of Dragon TV Series

Top Unanticipated Scenes in the House of Dragon TV Series

George R. R. Martin was never short of surprises in his past works, including the unexpected twists in Game of Thrones. His recent creation, the House of Thrones, is a widely spoken-about prequel that continues to grace the screens of fantasy show lovers with unending drama and mystical scenes. Anyone familiar with the richness of the book Martin bases this shows off does not need explanations of how breathtaking the fire and blood sections are. The TV series is bound to be much more gratifying. While no one can dispute its captivating cinematography, Martin incorporates several unlikeliest moments in season one alone.

Credit: House of Dragon

Agony and Birth-Related Deaths

Fantasy shows have a notoriety for grossly making blood a commonplace spectacle. Perhaps, this approach reflects the brutal nature of ancient wars that often comprised dismembering foes’ bodies with swords and axes. The setting of House of Dragons, just a hundred years after Targaryen’s unification of the kingdoms, is the perfect timeline for such bloody scenes. What’s more, the presence of dragons says just how brutal fighting scenes would get. Although bloody wars would seem quite normal for most viewers, the sight of gory births is an unsettling display for this show. The gruesome dissection of Veserys wife, Aemma, leading to her death, and that of the unborn son could quickly come out as uncalled for and largely distasteful for many viewers struggling with the sensitive issue of traumatic childbirth.

Martin further brings up an extended scene in the subsequent episodes involving a wearying walk as Rhaenrya carries her newborn through long palace corridors and up long stairways while bleeding and soiling herself. Although a bit disturbing, the scene speaks more about the callousness of the time. As if the two events were not enough, Martin closely followed Rhaenrya’s suffering with Laena’s agony while laboring endlessly, prompting her suicide by the dragon’s fire. He displays a lack of worry revisiting his particular liking for showcasing women’s suffering and sexual violence as is believed to have manifested in the era.

Credit: House of Dragon

Viserys Last Court Ruling

Many incidents in the House of Dragon are eye-grabbing, settling the debate about whether this spinoff would live up to the expectations of its predecessor, Game of Thrones. Viserys unannounced entry into his court, and the enervating walk to the iron throne, is, perhaps, the most captivating scene filled with suspense and awe at Martin’s designs. It’s another of the long shoots reflecting an arduous walk similar to Rhaenrya’s but involving her father as he grasps for air, a step at a time, and groans in pain with each stride. The shooting creates a worry that the King’s efforts could end prematurely with him lying lifeless on the floor, but he masters his energy and stamps his authority seated on the throne.

Credit: House of Dragon

The Last Supper

The fantasy allowing Viserys to have a go one last chance in trying to unify the house of dragons does justice to his character. Martin consistently presents him as a king determined to leave a solid kingdom similar to his ancestors and goes to any length, including naming his daughter, contrary to the traditions to see this vision come to fruition. Although Viserys falters in many ways throughout season one, Martin’s decision to cast him, making the last attempt framed as the last supper, is a scene to admire. It gels together diverse concepts of rivalry, family, betrayal, and bond-mending, ending with a  dappled relief from Visery’s that he could have finally achieved what always seemed beyond reach – bringing his blood together. If he somehow managed this quest, Martin is yet to reveal it because the tension-filled supper was not short of telltale signs to betray the concealed differences.

Credit: House of Dragon

George R. R. Martin affirmed his liking for surprising twists in his shows with the unpredictable events in the Games of Thrones. It appears he is neither slowing down nor cowing from any criticism arising from his approaches to making his shows. The House of Dragons is packed with similar signs, leaving the viewers in suspense and speculating about the twists and turns on his sleeves.

As it is, the House of Dragon is already a master of the art. Any surprises will only keep the audience longing to see how the Fire and Blood story progresses.

Related Posts

About The Author

waruguru
More from this Author

Besides being a registered nutritionist and dietician, John Waruguru has an insatiable appetite for writing about movies, TV shows, and entertainment stories. From horror films and adventures like The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power to comedies like Family guy and How I Met Your Mother.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Was Netflix’s Keep Breathing a Disservice to Melissa Barrera?
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Twigs-Recap
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Review: Final Draft
Movie Review: #Like
Movie Review: The Invitation
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Interesting Life Facts About John Boyega
Imagining a Connection Between Silent Hill and Stranger Things
A Peter Pan Horror Movie Might Be Gruesome. Hell Yes
11 Things about “SPY x FAMILY” That You Probably Didn’t Know
Bleach: Who Is Yhwach?
Movie Review: Boo
6 Chinese Animes You Should Watch In 2022
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023
Who Should Play Aloy in a Live-Action Version of Horizon?