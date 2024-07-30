Top Streaming Hits This Week Evil, Love Lies Bleeding, and Popstar

Get ready for a binge-worthy week with three standout titles making waves. From psychological horror to dark romance and hilarious mockumentary, there’s something for everyone to stream this week.
Diving into the Mysteries of Evil
Evil, which premiered on Paramount+ on June 20, 2022, is back with gripping new episodes. This psychological mystery delves into the clash between science and religion as a skeptical psychologist, priest-in-training, and carpenter investigate miracles and demonic phenomena. With its latest season continuing to garner praise, one critic commented,
It’s got what you might call “The X-Files” energy— and that’s no small thing… you should watch it. Just trust me on this one.
Evil Continues to Impress
The series features an intriguing mix of characters, including a sceptical female forensic psychologist portrayed by Katja Herbers. The plot intricately examines the origins of evil through their thrilling investigations within the church’s realm.
Unraveling Love in Love Lies Bleeding
“Love Lies Bleeding,” directed by Brit Rose Glass, is a pulpy slice of Americana that sees Kristen Stewart take on the role of Lou, a gym manager entangled in a dramatic love affair with aspiring bodybuilder Jackie (Katy M. O’Brian).
The film’s central conflict arises when their love collides with Lou’s crime family led by Ed Harris in a gritty depiction of 1980s New Mexico. Stewart’s portrayal garners attention for its depth. The film’s details include:
Year: 2024
Running time: 104 min.
Country: United Kingdom
Genre: Thriller, Drama | 1980s ESPN。
A Staggering Cast
The film boasts impressive performances from stars Kristen Stewart as Lou, Katy M. O’Brian as Jackie, and Ed Harris as the menacing head of Lou’s crime family. The dynamic between these actors contributes significantly to the film’s intense atmosphere.
Poking Fun with Popstar
If you’re looking for something lighter, “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” offers up a hilariously entertaining experience. Directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, this mockumentary stars Andy Samberg as Conner4Real, a former boy band member whose solo career goes hilariously awry.
The film’s sharp satire on pop culture and celebrity personas delivers consistent laughs while critiquing fame’s fleeting nature. As Andy Warhol once said,
But to become a famous artist you had to do something that was ‘different.’ The film plays brilliantly with this idea through its zany and over-the-top storytelling.
A Parody Done Right
The movie parodies the music industry with precision and wit like no other, making it a must-watch for anyone craving comedy gold.
