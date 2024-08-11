Top New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

by

The new releases this week span genres and platforms, promising a rich selection for every taste. Here’s our curated list of movies and TV shows you should stream.

Vanya Hargreeves Returns in The Umbrella Academy Finale

Netflix wraps up The Umbrella Academy with an emotionally charged season finale. Vanya Hargreeves and the rest of the team face the ultimate challenge, providing fans a fitting conclusion.

Love Is Blind UK Debuts

Reality show fans will rejoice as Love Is Blind UK hits Netflix. Expect all the drama, romance, and intrigue that have characterized its American counterpart. Couples will meet without seeing each other first, only to decide at the altar if they are meant to be.

The Instigators Steals Attention on Apple TV Plus

The much-awaited heist movie The Instigators stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. It follows a group of thieves who turn to their therapist after a heist goes awry. As anticipation builds, actor Casey Affleck mentions that this film is among their most ambitious projects.If you’re excited to see Matt Damon back in another heist movie, or just flat-out intrigued by the premise, scroll down to learn more about the film.

Get Ready for Colorful Fun with Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

The vivid world of Yo Gabba GabbaLand! returns to captivate children on Apple TV Plus with 10 fun-filled episodes premiering on August 9th. This reboot includes beloved original characters like Muno and Brobee, ensuring both nostalgia for parents and excitement for young viewers.

Kit Harington Joins Industry Season 3

The HBO Max series Industry, described as a mix between Euphoria and Billions, welcomes Kit Harington for its third season starting on August 11th. This financial drama set in London follows young graduates navigating the high-stakes world of banking.

The Mallorca Files: Sunshine Meets Crime Solving

A lighthearted crime drama set against the picturesque backdrop of Mallorca, The Mallorca Files season three premieres on Prime Video. British detective Miranda Blake partners with laid-back German investigator Max Winter to solve intriguing cases on this beautiful Mediterranean island.

