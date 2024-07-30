Top New Shows to Stream This Week from Netflix to Prime Video

If you’re still recovering from the flood of announcements coming out of San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, rest assured, the TV schedule stops for no one. This week is packed with fresh content that’s sure to grab your interest. Let’s dive into the top new shows streaming from July 29 to August 4.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix
Genre: Murder Mystery
Release date: August 1
Based on the novel by: Holly Jackson
Cast: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, and more
This highly anticipated series brings Holly Jackson’s bestselling novel to life. Emma Myers shines as Pip, a high school senior who digs into a murder-suicide that disrupted her small town five years ago. Pip’s investigation projects her into dangerous territories as she questions what was once believed about the crime. Already receiving rave reviews, it’s a must-watch for fans of gripping mysteries.
Futurama Season 12 on Hulu
Genre: Wacky Sci-Fi
Release date: July 29 (one episode per week)
Showrunner/creator: Matt Groening
Cast: John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, and more
Futurama returns, bringing back Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the gang in Season 12. With its zany science fiction escapades and beloved characters, this season promises more laughs and antics. Full of hilarious scenarios and offbeat humor, there’s something new each week on Hulu.
The House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale on Max
Genre: High Fantasy Drama
Release date: August 5 at 9 p.m.
Showrunner/creator: Ryan Condal
Cast: Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, and more
The second season finale of The House of the Dragon promises significant developments in the ongoing civil war between the Targaryen factions known as The Greens and The Blacks. As Olivia Cooke mentions,
The whole point of the story is people have been forced to pick sides…, so expect brutal conflict as the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies.
Caped Crusader on Prime Video
Genre: Animated Batman (Animated)
Release date: August 1 (all episodes)
Showrunner/creators: Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm
Cast: Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, and more
If you miss Batman: The Animated Series
, Caped Crusader aims to bring back that iconic animation style while updating it with fresh content for new viewers. With a remarkable cast of voice actors including Hamish Linklater and Christina Ricci, expect sharp storytelling coupled with classic Batman excitement.
