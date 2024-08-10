Top Must-Watch Films: It Ends with Us, Borderlands, and The Instigators

Whether you’re a casual moviegoer or an avid buff, these films are worth knowing about.
It Ends With Us
In this romance based on the book by Colleen Hoover, flower-lover Lily (Blake Lively) falls for neurosurgeon Ryle (Justin Baldoni, who also directed), but things aren’t as perfect as they seem. The film balances touching moments with an overbusy narrative, especially due to flashbacks of Lily’s adolescence. According to our reviewers, at 2 hours and 10 minutes, It Ends With Us can feel visually and narratively overloaded. However, the performances remain engaging.
Blake Lively captures the depth of her character as she’s forced to face unsettling truths about her seemingly ideal partner.
Justin Baldoni‘s directorial touch brings visual splendor to the film, although some critics argue it sacrifices authenticity for aesthetics.
Borderlands
This action-packed adaptation of the popular video game franchise is helmed by Eli Roth. It stars Cate Blanchett as bounty hunter Lilith, joined by outlaws in a rescue mission. Roth’s enthusiasm for casting Kevin Hart as Roland is palpable:
I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin… He’s going to be an amazing Roland.
The movie is marked by its humor and outlandish design, though reviews suggest that not all jokes hit the mark. Still, Roth’s unique vision shines through in the quirky costumes and tech innovations seen in the movie.
A highly anticipated element is the dynamic between Blanchett’s Lilith and the ensemble cast she leads. This blend of intense action and comedic elements creates a unique viewing experience that aligns well with fans of the franchise.
The Instigators
A significant return for Matt Damon and Casey Affleck since their work on ‘Good Will Hunting.’ The film takes us back to Boston with a gripping storyline about friendship and survival. This Apple TV+ project showcases the maturity in both actors’ careers while keeping viewers hooked with its sharp script and heartfelt performances.
The chemistry between Damon and Affleck remains strong, promising a layered narrative filled with both tension and camaraderie.
Good One
This drama focuses on 17-year-old Sam (Lily Collias) during a transformative camping trip with her father and his friend. Directed by India Donaldson, ‘Good One’ captures raw emotions through nuanced storytelling based on personal experiences.
The two adult men clearly don’t have much in common anymore, reflecting on their changing dynamics and how Sam navigates these relationships.
