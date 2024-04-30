Top Five Moments Of The Boy Kills World Trailer

Pennywise is back! However, instead of wearing the scary make-up and clown outfit, Bill Skarsgard is on the hunt for revenge in this new and exciting thriller. Below is the official synopsis for Boy Kills World:
Bill Skarsgård stars as “Boy” who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.
Boy Kills World has a star-studded cast that includes Famke Janssen, Jessica Rothe, Sharlto Copley, and Michelle Dockery. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 26, 2024. Here are the top five moments of Boy Kills World.
Facing Televised Execution By Breakfast Cereal Mascots
Boy Kills World brings this exciting energy that you can’t help but smile at. It’s a dystopian action thriller displaying its originality out of the gate. H. John Benjamin doing voice work in his Bob’s Burgers and Archer’s voice is amazing. However, what stood out the most was the unique concept of this revenge thriller. What exactly is this world? Having a mass murder on live television brings back remnants of Black Mirror or The Hunger Games, but mainly on the political aspects of this film.
While I doubt we’ll get a character-driven piece that truly explores the nature of this universe, it should be fun to see how the events in Boy Kills World unfold. The opening instantly gets you settled with the strangeness of this oddball world, yet the premise is clear and concise enough for audiences to understand.
Three Step Plan
Boy Kills World knows its premise is over-the-top and the film rolls with it nicely. It makes it stand out from being another generic revenge thriller. The flashback of the Van Der Koys quickly showcases the protagonist’s motivation and H. John Benjamin’s line reading is perfect. He isn’t just a deep voice reading a bunch of lines, it gives everything he says some nice gravitas that keeps you invested in the trailer. Showcasing the three-step plan is simple: It highlights how EVIL these villains are, the protagonist’s journey from the bottom, and the uphill climb he has to kill the Van Der Koys. An informal moment that doesn’t feel like unnecessary exposition.
Insert Crazy Action Montage
The action looks fantastic. There’s a mix of Kill Bill, The Matrix, and John Wick in the crazy action montage, but not in a way that it seems like a copycat. Boy Kills World has its style and it matches the oddball nature of this dystopian film. Each action scene showcased looks more over-the-top and crazier than the next, and Skarsgård looks at home pulling off these incredible moves. Diversity in action is important, and since this is a nearly two-hour film, jam-packing the film with different choreography and set pieces will keep the pace flowing correctly and establish the styles of everyone fighting.
Do You Know How Hard It Is To Get A Cereal Company To Sponsor Mass Murder?
What can’t be understated is the dark humor that parades throughout the film. I’m already discussing just how awesome H. John Benjamin’s line reading is. But the entire cast seems to be having fun with this campy and over-the-top world. To put off lines such as the one above is no easy feat, but it’s clear that the actors are all in with this role. That doesn’t discount Skarsgård, whose facial expressions pretty capture the absurd and darkly humorous moments nicely.
You Reached Your Final Destination
Boy Kills World does an excellent job of showcasing the depth of their villains in the trailer. Famke Janssen is simply perfect in this role. Playing a cold and heartless tyrant who has no issues cutting your throat; it’s nice to see both sides in Boy Kills World. This could be the sleeper hit of 2024, as it’s stylish and original enough to stand out from the other revenge films.