Top Boy Season 5 Breakdown: How Does the Story End?

Following the previous explosive seasons spread over a decade, Top Boy season 5 was released to rave reviews in September 2023. One of the most watched Britsh television series, Top Boy explores the activities of gangs and drug dealers in London, focusing on Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson). The first season was aired from October 31 to November 3, 2011, on Channel 4 but the network dropped it after the second series. However, audiences called for a revival of the show.
After a long hiatus, Top Boy was revived through a collaborative effort by Drake and Netflix in 2017 as an original series with the previous seasons revamped as Top Boy: Summerhouse. Subsequently, a third and fourth series premiered on Netflix between Septemeber 2019 and March 2022. Top Boy season 4 ended with the shocking murder of one of the main characters, setting off a revenge-based story arc for the next series. True to that, Top Boy season 5 is rife with violence, heated drama, and romance. Ultimately, the series finale ending proves the show earned its place among the best content on television.
An Overview of the Top Boy Series
The Top Boy plot revolves around childhood best friends Dushane and Sully, two London-based drug dealers aiming for the sky in their circle. As they battle to remain in business while doling out violence, the pressure also takes a toll on their longtime friendship. In the first two series, which comprise four episodes each, Dushane and Sully establish their status as drug kingpins but lose their friendship in the process. Top Boy season 3 picked up five years after the events of the previous seasons with Dushane returning to London after fleeing to Jamaica while Sully is released from prison.
Following an interesting plot twist that explores Dushane trying to expand his business to other countries, his new collaboration with Jamie (Michael Ward), and Sully’s struggles with PTSD, Top Boy season 4 ended on a major cliffhanger. The fourth season ended with the shocking murder of Jamie by Sully. The heart-wrenching moment widened the rift between Dushane and Sully, setting the stage for several plot twists in the next season. As such, Top Boy season 5 became the most anticipated series and it didn’t disappoint with the drama and violence.
Is Top Boy Season 5 The Last Season?
Overall, Top Boy has 32 episodes spread across five seasons released between 2011 and 2023. The show has been lauded for its interesting plot, cinematography, and soundtrack among other milestones. Top Boy won the British Academy Television Craft Award for Best Original Music and scored many British Academy Television Awards nominations, including the British Academy Television Award for Best Mini-Series. The cast performance also received critical acclaim with Jasmine Jobson bagging a nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Jaqueline “Jaq” Lawrence.
Despite getting generally positive reviews, it has been confirmed that Top Boy Season 5 is the final chapter of the British crime drama television series. The final season was released to rave reviews, retaining its position as one of the most acclaimed shows on British television. Unfortunately, fans would have to bid farewell to the amazing show with Walters, who led the cast, saying he wouldn’t want Top Boy to go on forever. On the bright side, Top Boy season 5 has all the trappings of a great finale and the show ended on a high note.
Top Boy Season 5 Ending Explained
The highly anticipated Top Boy season 5 satisfied viewers’ expectations by ending on a clean slate with both lead characters meeting their end. Having doled out so much violence on the streets for over a decade, Dushane and Sully were served the same fate in the end. Dushane died at the hands of his former best friend and business partner, Sully, who shot him for stealing his drugs.
A day after killing Duushane, Sully is held at gunpoint by Stefan (Araloyin Oshunremi) who wants revenge for the murder of his brother, Jamie. Though Sully was prepared to die, Stefan couldn't go through with his plan to end his life. Shortly afterward, Sully was killed by an unknown attacker in this car. Indeed, the series finale lived up to its tagline "No Loose Ends."