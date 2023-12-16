Top 7 Young & Restless Alumni Who Made it Big in Hollywood

Eva Longoria from Soap Operas to Starlight
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Eva Longoria found her first significant acting break on ‘The Young and the Restless’. However, it was her role as Gabrielle Solis on ‘Desperate Housewives’ that catapulted her into the limelight.
Eva received a nomination for the 2006 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, which marked a milestone in her career. She’s not just limited herself to television but has also found success in film, playing varied roles that showcase her versatility as an actress.
Eva’s new film is called ‘Over Her Dead Body’ in which she plays a dead woman who is trying to sabotage her fiance’s new relationship, a role she reportedly relished for its campy villainess charm.
Tom Selleck The Iconic Mustache of Hollywood
Tom Selleck’s journey began with his portrayal of Jed Andrews on ‘The Young and the Restless’, where he left a lasting impression with his flirtatious role and memorable shower scene. His transition to Hollywood stardom was solidified with his iconic role as Thomas Magnum in ‘Magnum, P.I.’, which became synonymous with his image. Though he may not recall the specifics of his soap opera days, Selleck’s time on ‘The Young and the Restless’ laid the groundwork for his illustrious career in entertainment.
David Hasselhoff The Man Who Rode on KITT
Before he became known for running down beaches or driving an AI-equipped car, David Hasselhoff honed his craft as Dr. Snapper Foster on ‘The Young and the Restless’. His discipline and skill at reading cue cards,
I became prolific at reading cue cards, prepared him for future roles that would define his career. Hasselhoff’s journey from soap operas to becoming ‘The Hoff’ of ‘Knight Rider’ and ‘Baywatch’ fame is a testament to his enduring appeal and versatility as an entertainer.
Shemar Moore A Transition to Prime Time
Fan-favorite Shemar Moore, known for his role as Malcolm Winters on ‘The Young and the Restless’, has made a remarkable transition to prime-time television. His portrayal of Derek Morgan in ‘Criminal Minds’ and Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson in ‘S.W.A.T.’ showcases his ability to captivate audiences beyond daytime TV. Moore’s return to ‘The Young and the Restless’, even if for a brief period, signifies the deep connection he maintains with his roots on the show.
Paul Walker The Speed of Stardom
Paul Walker’s portrayal of Brandon Collins on ‘The Young and the Restless’ was just the beginning of what promised to be a stellar Hollywood career. His breakthrough came with roles in movies like ‘Meet the Deedles’, but it was the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise that truly established him as a household name.
Having parlayed his teen idol beginnings into action hero status — most notably fronting the never-ending and increasingly elaborate ‘Fast and Furious’ series alongside Vin Diesel, Walker’s untimely passing left fans mourning what could have been an even more extraordinary career.
Justin Hartley From Soap Opera to Prime Time Drama
Justin Hartley’s transformation from playing Adam Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’ to becoming a beloved character on ‘This Is Us’ is nothing short of impressive. His talent has not only been recognized by fans but also by critics, further proving that soap operas can be a launchpad for actors seeking broader acclaim. Hartley’s journey is an inspiring example of how dedication and hard work can lead to widespread recognition and success.
Vivica A. Fox A Dazzling Career in Film
The talented Vivica A. Fox started as Stephanie Simmons on ‘The Young and the Restless’, but she truly shone when she stepped into Hollywood. With roles in blockbuster hits like ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Kill Bill’, Fox has proven her mettle as an actress capable of delivering powerful performances. Her determination is evident, having auditioned six times for her role in ‘Independence Day’, showcasing her commitment to achieving success through perseverance.
