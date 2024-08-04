Top 7 TV Shows to Stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ this August

If you’re on the lookout for new shows to binge this August, we’ve got you covered. From thrilling mysteries to heartwarming dramas, here are seven must-see TV shows debuting on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

Trap promises a thrilling experience

M. Night Shyamalan is back with Trap, a thriller that’s already generating buzz. The story follows Cooper (Josh Hartnett) as he takes his daughter to a pop concert, only for the event to become a trap for catching a notorious serial killer—who turns out to be Cooper himself. If you’re a fan of Shyamalan’s imaginative plots and twist endings, this one’s for you.

Emily in Paris Season 4 shifts to winter

Emily is back but with an exciting twist! Darren Star shared that viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations from the French Alps to Rome. Expect more drama, romance, and even a new language! Plus, the show captures Paris in winter for the first time.Creator Darren Star tells Tudum, “Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

The Challenge Season 40 brings back legends

The reality competition show The Challenge celebrates its 40th season with a special ‘Battle of the Eras.’ With legendary competitors like Johnny Bananas and CT returning, it’s going to be an intense showdown. The cast was announced on June 24, featuring 40 contestants divided into four teams.

Pachinko’s second season dives deeper into history

Soo Hugh’s beloved series Pachinko returns with Season 2. The multigenerational story continues to explore themes of family and resilience against the backdrop of historical events.Hugh has previously mentioned that she wrote the series with long-term plans in mind. “It’s meant to be four seasons, with eight episodes each,” she said.

Blink Twice offers psychological thrills

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut with Blink Twice. Starring Naomi Ackie as Frida, the film takes us on a suspenseful journey through a tech billionaire’s private island. With Channing Tatum and Alia Shawkat among the cast, this thriller is bound to captivate.Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly, “You have different layers of things that are going on, and you realize how connected everything is.”

Only Murders in the Building adds star power

The mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez at the helm. This season promises more intrigue as they tackle yet another murder mystery and features guest appearances by Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy.

A new travel adventure for your watchlist

This month offers an exciting slate of series that span genres from reality competitions to intricate dramas. Whether you’re cozying up at home or looking to escape on an adventure through your screen, these picks ensure there’s something engaging for everyone.

