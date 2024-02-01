Top 7 Kelly Reilly Roles You Shouldn’t Miss

Kelly Reilly, with her captivating performances and undeniable talent, has left an indelible mark on the world of acting. Her roles span across genres, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress. For those who appreciate nuanced character portrayals, here are seven Kelly Reilly roles that stand out and demand your attention.
Beth Dutton in Yellowstone
One cannot speak of Kelly Reilly’s career without mentioning Beth Dutton in the TV series Yellowstone. This fierce and complex character is a portrayal of a woman haunted by her past, a detail Reilly herself emphasized.
Beth is haunted by her past, she explained, adding layers of mystery to Beth’s persona. In a video interview, Reilly also revealed the immense guilt Beth feels, a testament to the emotional depth Reilly brings to the screen.
Mary Morstan in Sherlock Holmes
Kelly Reilly’s representation as Mary Morstan in the Sherlock Holmes films stands out as excellent. Her character serves as a pivotal point in Dr. John Watson’s life, balancing the dynamics between Watson and Holmes with grace and subtlety. The character’s ability to dismiss Holmes’ unshaven appearance at dinner as unimportant signifies her strong presence and composure. This role showcases Reilly’s ability to hold her own amidst strong characters and deliver a memorable performance.
Caroline Bingley in Pride & Prejudice
Kelly Reilly’s role as the snobbish Caroline Bingley in Pride & Prejudice is one not easily forgotten. Her portrayal elicited strong reactions from audiences, indicating the effectiveness of her performance in evoking emotions. The 2005 film marked the first big-screen adaptation of the novel in 65 years, with Reilly’s role being a significant part of this historic rendition. Her Caroline Bingley was both authentic and disdainful, true to the character’s nature in Jane Austen’s beloved novel.
Nicole in Flight
In the film Flight, Kelly Reilly took on the role of Nicole, a recovering addict who forms an unlikely friendship with Whip (played by Denzel Washington). The scriptwriter John Gatins crafted a narrative where Nicole is at rock bottom when she meets Whip, a pilot who saves almost all his passengers during an emergency landing. Their shared struggles with personal demons create a poignant storyline that highlights Reilly’s ability to portray vulnerability and resilience with equal believability.
Anna Travis in Above Suspicion
The British crime series Above Suspicion features Kelly Reilly as detective Anna Travis, showcasing her skills in a lead role that demands both intelligence and emotional strength. Anna dives into undercover work to crack cases with brutal rituals at their core. The series takes viewers on a gripping journey where Anna’s dedication to justice leads her into dangerous proximity with a journalist linked to a copycat killer. This role cements Reilly’s status as an actress capable of carrying a complex narrative on her shoulders.
Kerra in Britannia
In the historical fantasy series Britannia, Kelly Reilly portrays Kerra, a fearless Celtic princess determined to protect her land from Roman invasion. Her character’s alliance with rival warrior woman Antedia against General Aulus Plautius underscores Kerra’s strategic prowess and bravery. This role allows Reilly to explore themes of leadership and sacrifice while delivering an empowering performance that resonates with viewers seeking strong female protagonists.
Wendy in Eden Lake
The harrowing film Eden Lake sees Kelly Reilly portraying Wendy, a woman thrust into a fight for survival against violent local youths during what was supposed to be a peaceful getaway. The movie is described as an intense horror-thriller that plays on societal fears and prejudices about youth violence in the U.K., offering a stark backdrop for Reilly’s character to display raw emotion and tenacity. Despite critical views on the film’s themes, there is no denying that Wendy is another character through which Kelly Reilly proves her ability to captivate audiences with profound emotional depth.
