Top 7 Doctor Who Specials, Ranked by Fans

Doctor Who specials are like the hidden gems of the Whoniverse, each one a unique narrative capsule that often marks a significant moment in the series. They serve as milestones, celebrate anniversaries, or introduce major plot developments, shaping the course of the beloved series. Fans cherish these episodes, and their rankings reflect not just preferences but emotional connections to the stories and characters. Let’s delve into the top 7 Doctor Who specials, as ranked by fans, and explore what makes each one stand out.
7. Doctor Who The Husbands of River Song
The Christmas special ‘The Husbands of River Song’ brought humor and heart to the festive season. It explored the complex relationship between the Doctor and River Song, a dynamic that fans have been deeply invested in since her introduction.
I’m open to anything. I don’t have an idea about how we should meet or anything like that. But I would like River to meet her and plant a big, fat kiss on her!, Alex Kingston once mused about her character’s interactions, which perfectly encapsulates the whimsical yet profound nature of their bond. This episode was a refreshing breather from the heavier themes of Series Nine, with its farcical elements allowing fans to enjoy a lighter side of Doctor Who.
6. Doctor Who The End of Time
Marking the end of an era, ‘The End of Time’ is remembered for its emotional weight as it bid farewell to David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor. This two-part special introduced Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor in its closing moments and was also the last on-screen appearance of the Master for over four years. The significance of this special in Doctor Who lore cannot be overstated; it was a poignant transition that left a lasting impact on fans who had journeyed with Tennant through his adventures across time and space.
5. Doctor Who Voyage of the Damned
‘Voyage of the Damned’ is often discussed for its high stakes and action-packed storyline featuring guest star Kylie Minogue as Astrid Peth. It made history not only because it attracted big names but also due to its viewership’s reaction to the growing romantic spark between Peth and the Doctor. So impactful was Minogue’s role that fans still speculate about her character’s return, highlighting how this special continues to resonate years after its broadcast.
4. Doctor Who A Christmas Carol
The ‘A Christmas Carol’ special is a testament to Doctor Who’s ability to take a classic tale and give it an inventive twist. With a Scrooge-like character at its center, this episode was lauded for its faithfulness to the original story’s spirit while providing a distinctively Whovian spin on it. Moffat’s script was praised for being ingenious yet intimate, with lines like
Father Christmas. Santa Claus. Or as I call him, Jeff. adding to its charm.
3. Doctor Who The Waters of Mars
‘The Waters of Mars’ stands out for its Hugo Award-winning tension-filled narrative and David Tennant’s remarkable performance. This special is praised for its dark tone that pushed boundaries within the series’ typical storytelling framework. It offered a glimpse into a different side of Tennant’s Doctor, one that resonated deeply with viewers and left an indelible mark on the show’s history.
2. Doctor Who The Time of the Doctor
Matt Smith’s final episode as the iconic Time Lord, ‘The Time of the Doctor’, is remembered for its emotional resonance and how it beautifully wrapped up his tenure. This special holds a dear place in fans’ hearts as it gracefully handled the transition between Smith and his successor, leaving viewers both nostalgic for what had passed and excited for what was to come.
1. Doctor Who The Day of the Doctor
Topping our list is ‘The Day of the Doctor’, celebrated as an exceptional 50th-anniversary special that brought together multiple incarnations of the beloved character including David Tennant’s return alongside Matt Smith. While details about future episodes keep us on our toes with excitement, this special stands as a pinnacle moment in fan memory due to its critical acclaim and significant role in shaping the series’ mythology.
In conclusion, these specials are more than just episodes; they are pivotal chapters in the grand narrative that is Doctor Who, each contributing uniquely to its legacy. Fans hold these stories close to their hearts for good reason—they encapsulate everything from heart-wrenching goodbyes to festive cheer and thrilling adventures across time and space. Share your own rankings or favorite moments from these specials in the comments below!
