Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

Welcome to the dojo of character analysis where the kicks are metaphorical but just as impactful. Cobra Kai has reinvigorated our love for the Karate Kid franchise with a fresh new spin while honoring the original spirit. The characters in this series are as diverse and complex as the martial arts techniques displayed. So, let’s bow in respect and dive into the rankings of the best and worst characters from Cobra Kai, based on their development, impact, and fan reception.
7. Yasmine
Yasmine might be seen strolling through the halls of West Valley High as a minor antagonist, but when it comes to depth and compelling story arcs, she’s not exactly wearing a black belt. Her character often feels like a missed opportunity to explore more than just the surface-level mean girl trope. This lack of complexity is precisely why she lands at the bottom of our list.
6. Kyler
The character of Kyler is like that one move in karate that looks intimidating but hasn’t evolved since white belt level. He started out as a typical bully and, well, hasn’t strayed far from that path. His static nature in a sea of dynamic characters is why he’s not scoring high on our list.
5. Anthony LaRusso
Anthony LaRusso‘s journey has been a bit like a kata with missed steps – there’s potential, but it hasn’t been fully realized. He dabbled in bullying, tried to fit in with his peers, and even took some steps towards personal growth by joining Miyagi-Do. Yet, he still hasn’t captured fans’ hearts as strongly as other characters have.
4. Tory Nichols
Tory Nichols is an ESTP who can lead with both head and heart, showing us shades of gray instead of clear-cut good or evil – she’s the moral ambiguity we can’t help but watch with interest. Her complex background and moments of empathy highlight her multi-dimensional nature, placing her solidly in our mid-tier ranking.
3. Miguel Diaz
Miguel Diaz, with his heartwarming protagonist journey from underdog to champion, has endeared himself to fans worldwide. His character development is akin to watching someone perfect their kata – every move more impressive than the last, earning him a well-deserved spot among the best characters.
2. Johnny Lawrence
The redemption arc of Johnny Lawrence is one for the books – from a down-and-out antihero to a relatable figure striving for betterment. His growth has made him one of the series’ most standout characters, and his bromance with Daniel LaRusso adds layers to his already complex persona.
1. John Kreese
At the pinnacle stands John Kreese, an iconic villain whose complexity is as captivating as it is chilling. His philosophy of ‘no good or bad, only weak or strong’ resonates throughout the series, making him an unforgettable character who commands both fear and fascination from viewers – thus earning him the top spot on our list.
When you do your research on the character, ultimately no one does the character better than I do, said Martin Kove on playing Kreese, and we couldn’t agree more.
In conclusion, each character in Cobra Kai plays their part in this intricate dance of a narrative – some stepping into the spotlight while others remain in the shadows. Whether you agree with our rankings or not, it’s clear that these characters have left an indelible mark on the series and its fans alike.
