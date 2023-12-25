Home
Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked
Home
Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked
Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

Welcome to the dojo of character analysis where the kicks are metaphorical but just as impactful. Cobra Kai has reinvigorated our love for the Karate Kid franchise with a fresh new spin while honoring the original spirit. The characters in this series are as diverse and complex as the martial arts techniques displayed. So, let’s bow in respect and dive into the rankings of the best and worst characters from Cobra Kai, based on their development, impact, and fan reception.

7. Yasmine

Yasmine might be seen strolling through the halls of West Valley High as a minor antagonist, but when it comes to depth and compelling story arcs, she’s not exactly wearing a black belt. Her character often feels like a missed opportunity to explore more than just the surface-level mean girl trope. This lack of complexity is precisely why she lands at the bottom of our list. Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

6. Kyler

The character of Kyler is like that one move in karate that looks intimidating but hasn’t evolved since white belt level. He started out as a typical bully and, well, hasn’t strayed far from that path. His static nature in a sea of dynamic characters is why he’s not scoring high on our list. Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

5. Anthony LaRusso

Anthony LaRusso‘s journey has been a bit like a kata with missed steps – there’s potential, but it hasn’t been fully realized. He dabbled in bullying, tried to fit in with his peers, and even took some steps towards personal growth by joining Miyagi-Do. Yet, he still hasn’t captured fans’ hearts as strongly as other characters have. Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

4. Tory Nichols

Tory Nichols is an ESTP who can lead with both head and heart, showing us shades of gray instead of clear-cut good or evil – she’s the moral ambiguity we can’t help but watch with interest. Her complex background and moments of empathy highlight her multi-dimensional nature, placing her solidly in our mid-tier ranking. Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

3. Miguel Diaz

Miguel Diaz, with his heartwarming protagonist journey from underdog to champion, has endeared himself to fans worldwide. His character development is akin to watching someone perfect their kata – every move more impressive than the last, earning him a well-deserved spot among the best characters. Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

2. Johnny Lawrence

The redemption arc of Johnny Lawrence is one for the books – from a down-and-out antihero to a relatable figure striving for betterment. His growth has made him one of the series’ most standout characters, and his bromance with Daniel LaRusso adds layers to his already complex persona. Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

1. John Kreese

At the pinnacle stands John Kreese, an iconic villain whose complexity is as captivating as it is chilling. His philosophy of ‘no good or bad, only weak or strong’ resonates throughout the series, making him an unforgettable character who commands both fear and fascination from viewers – thus earning him the top spot on our list.When you do your research on the character, ultimately no one does the character better than I do, said Martin Kove on playing Kreese, and we couldn’t agree more.Top 7 Best and Worst Cobra Kai Characters Ranked

In conclusion, each character in Cobra Kai plays their part in this intricate dance of a narrative – some stepping into the spotlight while others remain in the shadows. Whether you agree with our rankings or not, it’s clear that these characters have left an indelible mark on the series and its fans alike.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Keegan Michael Key
April 5, 2023
Who Is Olivia Rodrigo? The Rising Star on SNL’s Stage
December 16, 2023
Chace Crawford facts
9 Things You Didn’t Know About The Boys’ Chace Crawford
June 6, 2023
Top Ten Things You Didn’t Know About Aaron Tveit
June 22, 2023
Asia Macey: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Costume Designer
July 13, 2023
Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Anime Moments in Scott Pilgrim
November 23, 2023

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.