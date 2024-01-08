Home
Top 5 Shows Like American Born Chinese on Disney+

Discovering New Worlds on Disney+

Disney+’s American Born Chinese has captivated audiences with its unique blend of coming-of-age drama, cultural identity exploration, and fantastical elements. For fans seeking similar experiences, there’s a treasure trove of shows on the platform that echo these themes. Let’s delve into five series that resonate with the spirit of American Born Chinese and invite viewers on equally compelling journeys.

Exploring Identity with Andi Mack

Top 5 Shows Like American Born Chinese on Disney+The groundbreaking series Andi Mack tackles themes of self-discovery and cultural identity with a poignant touch. It made history by featuring an openly gay character and centered around an Asian American family. Andy Mac is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are. (showrunner) Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and send a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity, a testament to its commitment to representing diverse experiences. The series showed the value of real friends who love you for who you are, echoing the personal journey in American Born Chinese.

The Owl House A Magical Escape

Top 5 Shows Like American Born Chinese on Disney+In The Owl House, Luz, a fantasy-loving teen, stumbles into a demon realm and finds her place among witches and warriors. This “spooky, magical comedy-horror-adventure” offers an escape into a world where being different is the norm. It shares the fantastical appeal of American Born Chinese, providing viewers with a space to explore diverse characters and experiences beyond their own.

Diary of a Future President Coming of Age and Culture

Top 5 Shows Like American Born Chinese on Disney+Elena Canero-Reed’s story in Diary of a Future President parallels the coming-of-age aspect of American Born Chinese. As she navigates middle school in the Miami suburbs, Elena’s Cuban-American background plays a crucial role in shaping her dreams. You can lead, you can do whatever you set your mind to, you can follow your dreams, reflects the show’s empowering message, resonating with viewers who see their own cultural challenges reflected on screen.

Ms Marvel A Superhero’s Cultural Journey

Top 5 Shows Like American Born Chinese on Disney+Kamala Khan’s transformation into Ms. Marvel isn’t just about gaining superpowers; it’s also about embracing her Pakistani-American heritage. Her journey reflects the identity exploration seen in American Born Chinese, as she balances family expectations with her newfound role as a superhero. Kamala becomes the hero she idolizes, offering inspiration for those seeking to find their place between two cultures.

Inclusive Adventures with Big Hero 6 The Series

Top 5 Shows Like American Born Chinese on Disney+The charm of Big Hero 6: The Series lies in its humorous storytelling, heartfelt moments, and diverse cast of characters. It celebrates inclusivity, much like American Born Chinese. With lines like We jumped out a window, it blends action with laughter. The show proves that Disney continues to embrace diversity, offering realistic depictions of people in all their varied colors and shapes.

Finding Connections Through Stories

The shows listed above share key attributes with American Born Chinese, from exploring personal identity to creating worlds where diversity is not just accepted but celebrated. They offer fans new avenues to see themselves represented and stories that resonate on a personal level. Dive into these series on Disney+ and join in on journeys that reflect our multifaceted world.

