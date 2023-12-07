Top 5 Christmas Action Movies That Warm Your Heart

As the holiday season approaches, movie enthusiasts often find themselves searching for films that deliver a dose of adrenaline while also warming the heart. Christmas action movies fit this bill perfectly, offering high-octane thrills alongside stories that capture the spirit of the season. Let’s delve into the top five Christmas action movies that manage to do both, providing excitement and warmth during the festive period.
1. Die Hard
The quintessential Christmas action classic, Die Hard, is often at the center of a spirited debate: Is it a Christmas movie? The answer lies in its thrilling plot set against a holiday backdrop, complete with 19 separate Christmas trees and 15 instances of Christmas decorations. Bruce Willis stars as NYPD detective John McClane, who attends a Christmas party that quickly turns into a hostage situation. The film’s emotional stakes are heightened by its festive setting, with lines like
Now I have a machine gun. HO-HO-HO. It’s not just about the action; it’s about McClane’s resilience and determination to reunite with his loved ones during the holidays. This blend of hardship and violence with the pursuit of peace and joy is what places Die Hard at the top of our list.
2. Lethal Weapon
The camaraderie between Mel Gibson’s Martin Riggs and Danny Glover’s Roger Murtaugh in Lethal Weapon provides an emotional core that resonates with viewers. Set in sunny Los Angeles during Christmas, the film is filled with holiday imagery and opens with the cheerful tune of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Riggs’ transformative journey from a man haunted by loss to someone who sees life as worth living mirrors the redemptive arc found in many Christmas tales. The final scene, where Riggs spends Christmas Day with Murtaugh’s family, underscores the film’s heartwarming message, making it a staple for holiday viewing.
3. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang stands out as a modern addition to Christmas action films with its sharp dialogue and unconventional holiday message. The chemistry between Robert Downey Jr.’s Harry Lockhart and Val Kilmer’s Gay Perry is electric, providing a riveting dynamic amidst the Christmastime setting. Shane Black’s love for the holiday season permeates through this whodunit, offering viewers an offbeat yet warm cinematic experience that revitalizes not only the genre but also Downey Jr.’s career.
4. Iron Man 3
Iron Man 3 may not appear on Disney’s holiday-themed playlists, but its creators affirm its status as a Christmas movie. The film explores themes of redemption and resilience as Tony Stark faces ghosts from his past during the holiday season. The Christmas setting adds depth to Stark’s journey towards self-improvement, embodying the spirit of giving and personal growth associated with this time of year. With both director Shane Black and producer Kevin Feige endorsing it as such, Iron Man 3 earns its place on this list for intertwining superhero action with festive cheer.
5. The Long Kiss Goodnight
Renny Harlin’s The Long Kiss Goodnight, featuring Geena Davis as an amnesiac schoolteacher turned CIA assassin, blends thrilling action sequences set against a Christmas backdrop with a story of rediscovery and familial love. The movie captures the essence of holiday films by providing an exhilarating experience that leaves viewers feeling good, much like other non-Christmas holiday favorites. It stands out for its ability to deliver heart-pounding moments while also touching on themes of identity and belonging during the season of connection.
In conclusion, these five films showcase how action-packed cinema can indeed encapsulate the heartwarming essence of Christmas. They remind us that amidst chaos and conflict, there can be moments of warmth and joy that align perfectly with the holiday spirit. So grab some popcorn and enjoy these Christmas action movies that offer more than just thrills; they bring heart to our holiday traditions.
