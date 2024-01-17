Home
Top 3 Sister Wives Stars Who Thrived Post-Divorce

1. Meri Brown’s Entrepreneurial Leap

Following her divorce, Meri Brown demonstrated resilience and a knack for business by opening ‘Lizzie’s History Inn’ in Parowan, Utah. This bed and breakfast has not only become a successful venture but also a symbol of Meri’s personal growth. She runs the inn with her mother, showcasing a family collaboration that speaks volumes about her ability to turn tough times into opportunities. Moreover, Meri’s authorship of two books, ‘Almost Meri’ed’ and ‘Almost Defamed: Life After A Public Scandal,’ further cements her status as a woman who has thrived post-divorce by channeling her experiences into creative outlets.

2. Christine Brown’s Newfound Independence

Christine Brown has embraced life post-divorce with open arms, focusing on her health and well-being. Her weight loss journey is not only a testament to her determination but also an inspiration to many. With an increased presence on social media, she has shared personal milestones like her new romance with David, who proposed in a romantic gesture that led Christine to express her excitement and bliss. This openness and sharing of her life’s positive developments have endeared her even more to fans. We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!, Christine exuded happiness in one of her updates.

3. Janelle Brown’s Wellness Advocacy

The wellness industry welcomed Janelle Brown with open arms after her divorce. Not only did she become a certified health coach, but she also launched Janelle Brown Production and Strive With Janelle, providing nutrition advice, wellness workshops, and workout videos. Her commitment to aiding others in their self-growth journeys is evident in her mission statement: The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence. Janelle’s own weight loss success further underscores the authenticity of her advocacy.

