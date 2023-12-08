Top 20 Blockbusters of the Era, Including Tiger 3

1. Avengers: Endgame
The culmination of an 11-year journey, Avengers: Endgame not only marked the end of an era but also shattered box office records. It became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion worldwide in just five days, a feat that speaks volumes about its global impact. The final battle scene, a visual masterpiece, was the epitome of superhero action sequences, leaving audiences both exhilarated and emotional.
Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office, said a Disney executive. This statement encapsulates why Endgame deserves its top spot: it redefined cinematic experiences and concluded a saga that had become a significant part of fans’ lives.
2. Avatar
James Cameron’s Avatar, with its breathtaking Pandora landscape and pioneering visual effects, held the crown for the highest-grossing film for nearly a decade. Its innovative use of performance capture technology captivated audiences, making it a hallmark in cinematic history.
These two titans of cinema have been dueling on box-office Mt. Olympus for years, which underscores the film’s enduring legacy in the industry.
We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support, expressed Cameron and his team, reflecting on Avatar’s significance during its re-release.
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The revival of the beloved Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens was met with both nostalgia and excitement. It successfully introduced new characters while bringing back icons like Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. The reunion scene was more than just a cinematic moment; it was a restoration of love for the series among fans.
This was going to be something that old fans could be intrigued by, but new fans could claim as their own, which speaks to its success in appealing to a broad audience base.
4. Jurassic World
The return of dinosaurs to the big screen with Jurassic World reignited interest in the franchise with its compelling action scenes and introduction of new characters like Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt. The Indominus Rex scene was one of many that captivated audiences worldwide, leading to massive box office success.
The real selling point of most of these films have been the dinosaurs, and “Fallen Kingdom” really ups the ante,. This comment highlights how the franchise’s appeal lies in its ability to evolve while staying true to its roots.
5. The Lion King (2019)
The photorealistic remake of The Lion King, despite mixed reviews from critics, resonated deeply with audiences around the world. Its opening weekend haul made it the biggest July opener of all-time, showcasing Disney’s ability to revitalize its classics for new generations.
The Lion King is one of the most beloved and well-known movie brands of all-time and this reboot will offer an opportunity for a whole new generation to embrace these iconic characters and this story in a bold new way,. This statement from Paul Dergarabedian highlights why this film is more than just a remake; it’s a cultural touchstone.
6. Furious 7
Furious 7‘s tribute to Paul Walker was both heartfelt and respectful, striking an emotional chord with fans worldwide. The Paul Walker tribute scene became iconic not just for its high-octane action but also for its poignant farewell to a beloved actor.
I’m not gonna say specifically what was what, because I think it’s very important that people go into this movie not fixated on trying to work out which is Paul, which isn’t Paul,. Director James Wan emphasized focusing on the emotional journey rather than behind-the-scenes details.
7. Frozen II
The sequel to Elsa and Anna’s adventures in Frozen II, surpassed its predecessor in box office earnings, proving Disney’s musical magic still resonates strongly with audiences. Elsa’s transformation scene exemplified this sequel’s ability to enchant viewers with stunning visuals and compelling storytelling.
We can’t open to a number this big without everybody coming out to see it,. Cathleen Taff’s comment on ‘Frozen II’ reflects its universal appeal and why it became such a musical phenomenon.
8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
The live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, charmed viewers with its nostalgic allure while adding depth through additional scenes from both animated film and original book sources. The ballroom dance scene captivated viewers with its magical rendition, contributing significantly to its box office success.
The musical numbers were astounding in their effect,. This comment underscores why this adaptation struck such a chord with audiences: it brought beloved songs to life in spectacular fashion.
9. Incredibles 2
A long-awaited sequel that delivered on all fronts, Incredibles 2, set records as the biggest animated film opening in US history. Its family action scene showcased Pixar’s ability to blend high-stakes superhero action with relatable family dynamics.
The movie played to everybody. You definitely don’t get to this level without reaching across all segments of the audience, including adults and teens,. This insight from Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff explains how Incredibles 2 managed to capture such a wide audience.
10. Tiger 3
Making waves internationally, Tiger 3, from India’s thriving film industry, showed that blockbusters aren’t confined by geographic boundaries. Salman Khan’s action-packed performance contributed significantly to its appeal across different countries.
Tiger 3 Box Office Worldwide Collection has garnered more than ₹70 Crore from different countries,. This figure is indicative of Tiger 3’s success beyond Indian borders, cementing its status as an international blockbuster.
