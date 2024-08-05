Top 15 Burning Questions for House of the Dragon Season 3

As we eagerly await the third season of House of the Dragon, there are numerous burning questions that fans are hoping to see addressed. With the battle for the Iron Throne heating up, here are 15 key questions that need answers.
Will Rhaenyra Regain the Throne?
Following her claim to the throne in Season 1 and her continued efforts in Season 2, will Rhaenyra finally secure her place as queen? Her journey has been fraught with challenges, emphasizing her ambition.
D’Arcy’s portrayal of Rhaenyra has brought a complexity to the character, particularly given her central role in this power struggle.
What is Otto Hightower’s Next Political Move?
With Otto Hightower’s influence growing, what strategies will he employ next? The political machinations driven by his character have significantly impacted the kingdom’s landscape.
The decision his grandson made regarding the ratcatchers,
ordering every ratcatcher in the kingdom hanged, showcases how their actions deeply affect their family’s fate.
How Will Aemond’s Storyline Evolve?
Aemond Targaryen’s arc has been one of the most compelling. With his aggressive nature and complex personality, his future decisions will be crucial.
Ewan Mitchell noted that Aemond
hijacks the show and turns it into a horror film. This highlights how his presence and actions can majorly shift the show’s tone and plot trajectory.
What Role Will Mysaria Play Next?
Mysaria has proven herself invaluable with her network of spies and strategic mind. What plans does she have to further aid Rhaenyra?
Mysaria’s ability to garner support through rumors and bribes has already leveraged significant influence in King’s Landing.
Will Cregan Stark Support Rhaenyra?
Cregan Stark’s alignment is crucial for Rhaenyra’s success. His arrival marked a significant moment in Season 2.
Cregan, portrayed by Tom Taylor, described wearing his character’s costume as feeling like
a bit of a gangster, which adds an interesting layer to his portrayal.
How Will Prince Jacaerys Secure Allies?
Sent to treat with Cregan Stark at Winterfell, Prince Jacaerys’ efforts are pivotal. Can he succeed in securing alliances for Rhaenyra’s cause?
What Impact Will Criston’s Position Have?
Criston Cole’s new role at the Green Council places him in a critical position. How will his influence shift power dynamics moving forward?
What Are Hugh Hammer’s True Intentions?
The revelation of Hugh Hammer as a Targaryen bastard introduces new uncertainties. What are his ultimate goals?
Will Alys Rivers’ Healing Abilities Be Utilized?
Alys Rivers’ mysterious past and skills as a healer may become pivotal. What role will she play in the unfolding drama?
Can Addam Secure His Claim on Seasmoke?
Addam of Hull faces great expectations after being chosen by Seasmoke. How will he navigate the treacherous waters ahead?
What Will Happen to Alicent Hightower?
Alicent’s future remains uncertain amid increasing tensions and shifting alliances. What steps will she take to protect her family and heirs?
How Will Baela and Rhaena Targaryen Influence Events?
The two young Targaryens have potential roles yet to fully unfold. What impact will they have on future conflicts and storylines?
What Is the Outcome of Vhagar Versus Sunfyre?
Aemond’s dangerous encounter flying Vhagar into battle against Sunfyre needs resolution. What can we expect from this intense confrontation?
How Will Public Sentiment Shift After Recent Acts of Cruelty?
The King’s harsh measures against ratcatchers might backfire and affect Otto Hightower’s grip on power. How will public opinion turn?
The second-season finale leaking online raises questions about storyline security moving forward.
