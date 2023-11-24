Top 10 Unmissable Josh Brolin Films

10. Deadpool 2
Starting our journey through Josh Brolin’s expansive filmography is his role as Cable in Deadpool 2. This film allowed Brolin to explore the realm of comedic action, a departure from his often more serious roles. His portrayal of the time-traveling, cybernetic soldier added a layer of gruffness and depth to the movie’s over-the-top antics. While not as critically acclaimed as other roles, Brolin’s Cable stands out for its blend of humor and heart.
9. American Gangster
Judging by the sheer presence he commands on screen, it’s no surprise that Josh Brolin’s turn as Detective Trupo in American Gangster makes this list. In a film exploring crime and corruption, Brolin delivers a performance that is both intimidating and morally ambiguous, capturing the complex nature of law enforcement entangled with the underworld. His character led a team of detectives, marking a significant role in this crime drama.
8. Inherent Vice
In the quirky and surreal world of Inherent Vice, Brolin plays Detective Christian F. ‘Bigfoot’ Bjornsen. The film’s unique style, reminiscent of 70s free-spiritedness, is a perfect backdrop for Brolin’s portrayal of an eccentric cop with an obsession for frozen bananas. This role showcases his ability to adapt to diverse characters and narratives, contributing to the film’s humor and peculiarity.
7. W.
Moving into more dramatic territory, Brolin’s portrayal of George W. Bush in W. is nothing short of transformative. Oliver Stone remarked,
Josh is actually better looking than Bush but has the same drive and charisma that Americans identify with Bush, who has some of that old-time movie-star swagger. This performance delves into both the public persona and private struggles of the former president, displaying Brolin’s range in bringing complex figures to life.
6. Oldboy
In Oldboy, a remake that sparked curiosity for its unexpected pairing of director Spike Lee with this dark narrative, Brolin takes on the tormented soul of Joe Doucett. His performance is raw and intense, capturing a man whose life has been marred by alcoholism and personal demons. The role required a deep dive into the psyche of a broken individual, which Brolin executed with harrowing authenticity.
5. True Grit
The Coen Brothers’ homage to classic Westerns would not have been complete without Josh Brolin’s portrayal of Tom Chaney in True Grit. His character is central to the plot as Mattie seeks justice for her father’s murder at his hands. Although not in the spotlight as much as some co-stars, Brolin’s presence adds a gritty realism to this beautifully crafted revival of a beloved genre.
4. Sicario
In the intense thriller Sicario, Josh Brolin plays Matt Graver, a shadowy government advisor embroiled in the war on drugs. The film is known for its moral ambiguity and portrayal of the complexities of cross-border operations against cartels. As Graver, Brolin embodies the murky ethics and ruthless tactics that define this covert conflict.
3. Avengers: Infinity War
The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached new heights with Avengers: Infinity War, largely due to Josh Brolin’s captivating performance as Thanos. His motion-capture portrayal brought depth to what could have been just another one-dimensional villain; instead, Thanos became an iconic character remembered for his complexity and might. The Russo brothers called him
the main character their movie, underlining his central role in this blockbuster hit.
2. Milk
Brolin earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Dan White in Milk, which speaks volumes about his performance in this biographical film. His embodiment of White was nuanced and compelling, showcasing his skill at portraying characters with complex moral landscapes.
1. No Country for Old Men
Topping our list is No Country for Old Men, a film that cemented Josh Brolin’s status as an actor capable of carrying a story driven by tension and existential dread. As Llewelyn Moss, he delivers a performance that is both understated and deeply impactful, contributing significantly to the film’s critical acclaim and Oscar win for Best Picture. This role showcases not only his talent but also his ability to thrive within diverse cinematic landscapes.
