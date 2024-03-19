Tom Lipinski: Meet the Actor Who Played Trevor in Suits

Tom Lipinski is an American actor, producer, writer, and director known for his numerous recurring roles in mainstream television series. In the course of his multifaceted career, Lipinski has recurred on shows such as Billions, Suits, Blindspot, and Snowpiercer. Before his screen debut in 2009’s Dash, Lipinski explored the world of experimental theater, performing at The Theatre of the Two-Headed Calf in Rhode Island. He also faced some obstacles before his talent gained recognition.
If the acting bug didn’t bite him, Tom Lipinski would probably be a medical professional as his father wanted. However, he fell in love with the performing arts during college and gradually worked his way to the top. Despite his humble beginnings, with his debut film role in The Wrestler (2008 ) getting cut out during editing, Lipinski has established himself as a talented actor in a competitive industry. Let’s explore his biography and journey through the corridors of fame so far.
How Old Is Tom Lipinski?
Tom Lipinski was born on June 25, 1982, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States to Joseph Lipinski and Edith Lipinski. He has no siblings known to the public. The American actor grew up in Massachusetts where he completed his early education at Concord Public High School. Lipsinki was an All-American athlete in high school but didn’t pursue a career in sports.
His father advised him to consider studying to become a medical professional but Lipsinki furthered his education at Brown University as a history major. Aside from studying for his first degree from 2000 to 2004 at Brown, Lipinski discovered his passion for acting when he joined an experimental theater troupe. It was the first time he experienced acting and fell in love with the art. After getting his degree, he continued exploring the world of experimental theater, especially The Theatre of the Two-Headed Calf in Rhode Island.
He Made His Acting Debut in a 2009 Short Film
Following a few projects with experimental theater, Tom Lipinski moved to New York City to boost his chances of expanding his acting career. He soon landed his first film role in The Wrestler (2008) but the scene he appeared in didn’t make it through the cutting stage. In 2009, Lipinski appeared in the short films – Dash as Paul, The Big Fiddle as Pauly, and Floyd and the Straight Edge in an unspecified role. His career began picking up steam in 2010 with his television debut in Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and the TV movie The Wonderful Maladys.
2011 was a prolific year for Lipinski who was seen in acclaimed shows such as A Gifted Man as Hank, Suits as Trevor, and Blue Bloods as Johnny Tesla. He also appeared in the movie Certainty as Dom McGuire. Tom Lipinski began playing bigger roles in 2013, appearing as Ben Preswick in eight episodes of Deception and Charlie Mead in The Following. Other notable projects under his belt include Broad City (2014), The Key of Awesome (2015), The Knick (2014-2015), Madoff (2016), Orange is the New Black (2017), Billions (2018), Tell Me a Story (2018-2019), When They See Us (2019), Blindspot (2016-2020), and Snowpiercer (2021-2022).
He Has Diversified His Career Behind the Cameras
After working with acclaimed directors like Steven Soderbergh, Jason Reitman, and Paolo Sorrentino, Tom Lipinski has widened his horizon to include career hats as a writer, director and producer. He made his directorial debut with his 2013 short film Ben where he also served as a writer. Lipinski co-created and produced the investigative journalism podcast series Gone South from 2021 to 2022 across 21 episodes. The show has investigated numerous high-profile cases, including the unsolved murder of a prominent Assistant District Attorney in New Orleans. Lipinski received an Edward R. Murrow Award for his efforts as producer.
Is Tom Lipinski Married?
Tom Lipinski is not one to flaunt his perfonal life in the media space. Thus, the finer details of his love life are not public knowledge. He prefers to keep the spotlight on his multifaceted career trajectory. Nevertheless, Lipinski is reportedly married to Shannon Gillen. The former co-workers exchanged vows on July 17, 2012. They met when their careers in the performing arts were still in their bidding stages.
Sadly, both Tom Lipinski and his wife are not active on any social media platform, making it difficult to keep up with their love story. Gillen is a private person and nothing is known about her. Catch up with one of Lipinski’s latest efforts.