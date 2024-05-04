Tom Hardy Seeks Retribution for Austin Butler by Burning a Bar in The Bikeriders Trailer

Home
The Bikeriders Ignites Drama with Fiery New Trailer

Focus Features reveals the gripping third trailer for The Bikeriders, assembled by the talented Jeff Nichols. The film encapsulates the tumultuous journey of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club called the Vandals, illuminated by Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, and Norman Reedus.

This compelling narrative is intricately inspired by Danny Lyon’s iconic photography book, plunging viewers into the authentic textures and thundering echoes of ’60s biker life.

Kathy, portrayed as a resolute character within the Vandals and married to the unruly Benny, powerfully narrates their decade-spanning tale from outsiders to a tightly-knit unit bound by sheer adrenaline and respect for their steadfast leader, Johnny. Faced with escalating threats, Kathy alongside Benny and Johnny confront deep-seated loyalties as they grapple with their club’s potential descent into a more perilous entity.

Directed and penned by Jeff Nichols, this film not only showcases his directorial prowess but also highlights the depth of narrative capable under his guidance. Produced by Sarah Green, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Arnon Milchan, The Bikeriders is scheduled for release on June 21st, 2024.

