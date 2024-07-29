Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Support Son Chet Joining The Surreal Life

Chet Hanks has revealed his famous parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, surprisingly supported his decision to join the cast of MTV’s The Surreal Life. The 33-year-old actor and rapper will star in the upcoming season, filmed in a Colombian villa alongside celebrities like Kim Zolciak, Johnny Weir, and Macy Gray.
The family’s changing stance on reality TV
Historically, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been cautious about their son participating in reality TV.
They definitely have said [no reality TV] in regard to the typical reality shows, Chet admitted. However, this opportunity was different.
When this came up, we discussed it and everybody agreed…we all agreed that this could be a really great opportunity for me and it was perfect.
Despite previous bans from reality TV shows, the family fully backed his participation in this particular series. Chet expressed joy at their support, emphasizing its significance for his growth on screen.
A controversial past but a fresh start
Chet’s past isn’t without its controversies. He has faced scrutiny for his erratic behaviors regarding drug and alcohol abuse. In a candid conversation, he called himself a “f**king cokehead” while discussing his struggles with cocaine. This stark honesty could mark a new chapter for him on The Surreal Life.
Interactions and speculations within the villa
The dynamics inside the Surreal Life house are already sparking interest. Chet has been seen getting close to Kim Zolciak, leading to speculation about their relationship. During an interview, he referred to Kim as a “MILF,” adding fuel to relationship rumors.
A family united during challenging times
The Hanks family has consistently shown resilience and support for one another. When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus, Chet reassured the public about their condition.
I just got off the phone with them…They both are fine — they’re not even that sick…I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about, he stated.
An evolving narrative for Chet Hanks
The Surreal Life’s new season does more than house celebrities in one place; it offers participants opportunities for personal growth and connection. For Chet Hanks, it’s a chance to shift public perception and show a more authentic side of himself.
