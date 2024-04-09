Far and Away: Everything to Know About Tom Cruise’s Only Western Movie

Famously known as a leading man in action movies, the Tom Cruise Western Far and Away movie is the only time the actor has worked in the genre. The 1992 epic Western romantic drama was directed by Ron Howard. Like Tom Cruise, Far and Away was Howard’s first Western project. However, unlike Cruise, Howard later directed two movies (The Missing and Solo: A Star Wars Story) in the genre.
Ron Howard and Canadian screenwriter and filmmaker Bob Dolman developed Far and Away‘s story and screenplay. Although the film enjoyed relative success, it’s more famous for being Tom Cruise’s only credit in a Western film. Here’s everything to know about Tom Cruise’s only Western movie, Far and Away.
What Is the Plot of Far and Away?
Ron Howard’s Far and Away is set in the late 1800s, with the plot taking place sometime between 1892 and 1893. Far and Away began in Ireland when wealthy English landowners contractually gave land to tenant farmers to work on and pay high rents. At the time, these Irish tenants were never allowed to own these lands. Far and Away centered around its protagonist, Joseph Donnelly (Tom Cruise), who, being the son of a tenant farmer, dreamed of owning a land someday. The movie’s plot is set in motion after the death of Joseph’s father and the burning of their home by their landlord over unpaid rent.
While attempting to kill the landlord, Daniel Christie (Robert Prosky), in revenge, Joseph inadvertently injures himself when the gun backfires. Daniel Christie’s wife, Nora (Barbara Babcock), and daughter, Shannon Christie (Nicole Kidman), nurses Joseph back to health so he can be hanged for attempted murder. However, Shannon is immediately smitten by Joseph’s boldness and tells him of her plans to go to America. She tells Joseph that they give lands for free in America and convinces him to run away with her to America.
Although Shannon took some silver spoons to cover their expenses in Oklahoma, they faced a major setback after they were robbed. Stuck in Boston, Joseph and Shannon take up odd jobs as a bare-knuckle boxer and burlesque dancing. After Shannon is shot, Joseph takes her to her family, who are now in Boston, to properly nurse her. Joseph and Shannon later reunite in Oklahoma during the Land Run of 1893. As Joseph runs in the race to claim his land, he gets in a fight with Stephen Chase (Thomas Gibson), which leads to his death after his head is hit on a rock by Stephen’s falling horse. Joseph reawakens to a sobbing Shannon, and together, they stake their claim on a land.
Far and Away Was Based On A Historical Event
Besides the romantic plot in Far and Away, the movie’s central plot was Shannon and Joseph going to America to claim land for free. As Mr. McGuire confirms on the ship bound for America, the Land Run of 1893 shown in Far and Away is based on facts. In the late 1800s, lands were offered for free, allowing several immigrants to claim land in Oklahoma. The Land Run of 1893, shown in the movie, was the fourth and largest land run. Historically, an estimated 100,000 people participated in the race, hoping to claim part of the 6 million acres being offered. These lands were formerly Cherokee grazing lands.
Director Ron Howard‘s great-grandparents actually took part in the real Land Run of 1893. It was a story his grandmother had often told him as a child. However, although the race is historically accurate, the characters and romantic story in Far and Away are entirely fictional. For dramatic purposes, Joseph Donnelly and Shannon Christie’s characters and love story are all works of fiction. However, tenant farming and owning of Irish lands by English landowners are historical facts. Although Far and Away ends on a happily-ever-after note for Joseph and Shannon, not all land claimants had successful stories. By the end of the year, several of these new landowners abandoned the land because they were unsuitable for farming.
Far and Away: Behind the Scenes Details
The Land Run race depicted in the film was actually filmed in Billings, Montana. Nonetheless, the Oklahoma Historical Society was consulted at every stage of production. The studio used working titles such as An Irish Story and The Irish Story during the Far and Away production. To effectively recreate the Land Run race as shown in Far and Away, production hired an estimated 800 riders and extras. The set used was about a quarter mile wide and used 900 horses, mules, oxen, and 200 wagons.
In the scene where Nicole Kidman‘s character raises the bowl covering Tom Cruise’s crotch, director Ron wasn’t initially impressed with Kidman’s reaction. Without informing the actress, Howard told Cruise to remove his pants and expose his penis. Nicole Kidman’s expression in the film was entirely natural as she wasn’t expecting to see Cruise’s penis.
Production hired dialect coach Tim Monich to help with the movie’s Irish accent. Monich taught most of the cast to speak in an Irish accent. However, although Far and Away became a cult classic in Ireland, it is laughed at for the bad Irish accents used. Historically, Nicole Kidman’s character isn’t supposed to speak in an Irish accent. As the daughter of a wealthy English landowner, the character should have had an English accent. However, it was decided she should use an Irish accent to avoid confusing viewers with too many accents in the film. Additionally, legendary composer John Williams composed the film score for Far and Away.
Far and Away’s Reception and Box Office Numbers
Tom Cruise’s first Western movie, Far and Away, attracted a lot of attention after its release on May 22, 1992. However, after its release, it was received with mixed to average reviews. Over 30 years since its release, Far and Away holds a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Far and Away was produced on a $60 million budget, with hopes of a successful theatrical run.
In its opening weekend, it earned $13 million at the Box Office. However, by the end of its theatrical run in the United States and Canada, it grossed only $58 million without being able to break even. Although it was a bomb at the American Box Office, it grossed an additional $79 million internationally. At the end of its worldwide theatrical run, Far and Away grossed $137.8 million.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Were Already Married Before Its Release
Besides being two of Hollywood’s top actors, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s natural chemistry in Far and Away was also because they were married. The couple married on December 24, 1990, after first meeting on the set of Days of Thunder (1990). Far and Away was the couple’s second movie together. Although Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman divorced in 2001, it has been Cruise’s longest marriage. Being married in real life was one of the reasons Ron Howard requested Tom Cruise to expose himself to Kidman to get a more natural reaction. If you enjoyed reading about the Tom Cruise Western film Far and Away, read 5 Tom Cruise movies that deserve a remake.