Tom Burke: Exploring the Furiosa Actor’s Best Movies and TV Shows

Although the English actor’s career began on television, Tom Burke has worked extensively in movies and TV shows. Over the years, the actor has had increasing credits on the big and small screens. His passion for acting was developed at an early age, having been born into a family where both parents (David Burke and Anna Calder-Marshall) are actors.
Burke also has influences from his godparents, Alan Rickman and Bridget Turner. As proof of his growth through the years, Tom Burke is cast in an iconic role in George Miller’s $168 million budget spin-off/prequel movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. With the movie centered around the origin story of Imperator Furiosa, Burke is introduced as the War Rig driver Praetorian Jack. Besides his amazing performance in Furiosa, here are other top Tom Burke movies and TV shows.
Third Star
The Hattie Dalton-directed British drama Third Star might not be a familiar and rather predictable storyline, but the brilliance of each actor’s performance makes it an emotional masterpiece. Benedict Cumberbatch leads the cast as James, a 29-year-old man terminally ill with cancer. His dying wish is to visit his favorite beach at Barafundle Bay, on the Pembrokeshire coast, one last time before he succumbs to his illness. Tom Burke plays one of James’ best friends, Davy.
Davy is the most responsible, kind, and loyal of the three friends. He’s unemployed and has taken full responsibility for helping to take care of James. Third Star follows James and his three friends’ journey and the encounters and quarrels they face. Cumberbatch’s performance, alongside Burke’s emotional portrayal of his character, helps make Third Star a solid blueprint for true friendship.
War & Peace
The BBC One British historical drama serial War & Peace was adapted from Russian author Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel. Tom Burke was cast in a small role as Fyodor Dolokhov in the six-part miniseries. Burke appeared in only a short screen time but left an impression on audiences. His character is that of a hard-drinking but firebrand soldier. Like any of his roles, Burke stayed committed to the character despite only having a small screen time. Unlike many of the cast, Burke admits he read the novel before playing the role.
Strike
Tom Burke leads the cast of the BBC One British crime drama series Strike. Burke portrays Cormoran Blue Strike, a war veteran turned private detective. Robin Ellacott (played by Holliday Grainger) assists him as his partner. Together, they solve complex cases that seem overwhelming for the police, as he has a military background as a Special Investigation Branch investigator. Strike premiered on August 27, 2017, and has aired 15 episodes across 5 seasons.
The Souvenir
In the 2019 A24 romantic drama The Souvenir, Tom Burke plays the male lead as Anthony. His character is a heroin addict who begins a romantic relationship with film student Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne). Casting alongside her real-life daughter is British actress Tilda Swinton, who also plays Swinton Byrne’s on-screen mother, Rosalind. Burke’s character, as an addict, is manipulative and emotionally controls the younger Julie. After Julie breaks up with him, he gets clean and returns to Julie. Although she forgives and takes him back in, he starts using again. Anthony is later found dead in a public toilet from an overdose. Tom Burke reprised the role in an uncredited cameo in the 2021 sequel, The Souvenir Part II.
Mank
In David Fincher’s 2020 biographical drama Mank, Tom Burke portrayed American filmmaker, actor, writer, and magician Orson Welles. Although only appearing as a supporting character, Burke plays Welles spectacularly. Mank revolves around Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning movie Citizen Kane (1941). English actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman portrays Herman J. Mankiewicz, with Amanda Seyfried portraying actress Marion Davies. Mank received 10 Oscar nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.
The Lazarus Project
The Lazarus Project holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The British science fiction series takes an interesting spin on the concept of time travel. Tom Burke joined the main cast as Rebrov, a former Lazarus agent. The Lazarus Project originally aired on Sky Max for 2 seasons, from June 16, 2022, to November 15, 2023.
Living
Oliver Hermanus’ 2022 British period drama Living received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards. In a story led by Bill Nighy’s Mr. Rodney Williams, Tom Burke is cast as an insomniac writer, Mr. Sutherland, whom Mr. Williams encounters in a bar. After giving the lethal sleeping medicine to Mr. Sutherland, the duo embark on a night of fun, with heavy drinking and a striptease/burlesque show. Living ends with Mr. Williams dying, but not without ensuring the construction of the children’s playground in a former World War II bomb site.
The Wonder
Tom Burke joined the ensemble cast of the 2022 psychological period drama The Wonder. Burke is cast as William Byrne, a character introduced as a journalist with the Daily Telegraph. Unlike Elizabeth "Lib" Wright (Florence Pugh), Byrne grew up locally and lost his family to the Great Famine. Byrne is reporting on the fasting girl, Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy). Byrne and Lib soon developed romantic interests for each other and began a relationship. Pugh, Burke, and Cassidy received praise for their performance, and the movie was also a critical success.