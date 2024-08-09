TJ Seeks Family Support as Molly Confronts Ava and Donna Faces a Medical Crisis.

TJ is finding solace in the arms of his family during one of the darkest moments of his life. Amidst his grief, he leans heavily on his mother and Stella, expressing the overwhelming sorrow he’s facing after Kristina’s tragic accident. Understanding his pain, they try to console him, but the weight of the moment is crushing.
Not at any time did I expect this, says TJ, highlighting just how unprepared he was for such a blow.
TJ tries to process the chaos around him while dealing with a personal crisis.
Molly Faces Down Ava
Meanwhile, Molly is taking matters into her own hands. Confronting Ava at the Port Charles Police Department, she demands answers. Despite Ava’s defense,
Ava insists she is not guilty
.
Ava’s stance remains firm amid accusations about her involvement in Kristina’s fall from a hotel room window. But tensions are high as Ava’s troubled past looms over her, casting doubt among those around her.
Tensions Flare Between Josslyn and Kristina
At the nurses’ hub, Josslyn and Carly discuss Sonny’s erratic behavior ever since his medication was altered. Kristina jumps into their conversation, leading to a heated exchange; Josslyn vents her fear of Dex’s potential repercussions from Sonny for joining the Port Charles police force.
Kris forcefully inserts herself, defending Dex’s choices.
Dex should be able to do whatever he wants to do but can’t because of Sonny. The FBI should be investigating Sonny… Josslyn fumes with visible frustration.
Donna’s Medical Crisis
The day takes another turn as Carly and Josslyn have to rush Donna to General Hospital. At the nurses’ hub, Elizabeth is confronted by a worried Carly who urgently asks,
Can we see a doctor now?
Ava Battles Her Past Mistakes
Ava continues to be haunted by her previous missteps as they catch up with her. Her history of medication tampering has come back under scrutiny, leading authorities like Dante to delve further into her affairs despite her claims of innocence.
Ava might need to act swiftly if she hopes to avoid further consequences imposed by Sonny.
