Titans QB Will Levis and Bachelor Alum Victoria Fuller are Dating

He’s the only 10 she sees.
Former Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is officially dating Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. A source told Page Six,
It’s very new, but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.
Widely known within Bachelor Nation, Victoria Fuller had her last notable relationship with Greg Grippo. They began dating in 2022 following their appearances on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, respectively. However, their relationship ended earlier this year. As Reality Steve reported,
Victoria maintained she never cheated on Johnny.
Victoria Fuller Moves On
This news coincides with Will Levis’ recent breakup from influencer Gia Duddy. The couple had been together for nearly three years before parting ways last September. Will and Gia were a prominent pair during the 2023 NFL Draft, where Gia’s reactions to Will not being drafted in the first round went viral. Despite the setback, Levis was eventually picked by the Titans early in the second round. After the split, Dez Bryant offered his advice saying,
You got a chance to be a franchise QB make it a priority!
Speculations Confirmed
Fans started speculating about Victoria’s involvement with Levis when she appeared in photos with other players’ partners during the Titans’ first training camp practice of the 2024 NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. WAGs Paige Allen and Addison Hill took to Instagram with posts featuring Fuller supporting their boyfriends.
Bachelor No More
Levis confirmed the news by sharing a picture on his Instagram Story of Fuller hugging him on a boat, which he simply captioned with a white heart emoji. Shortly after, Victoria reposted the image with her own caption, ‘life update,’ paired with teary-eyed and heart emojis.
A source close to Fuller shared that while their relationship is very new,
Fuller is having a lot of fun getting to know him.
Follow Us