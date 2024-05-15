Home
Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies Thrill Young Guests at Tokyo DisneySea

by
Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs has finally opened its doors, bringing the magic of beloved stories to life. One highlight for the park’s youngest visitors is Tinker Bell‘s new outdoor track ride, Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

This enchanting ride promises a unique experience as children hop into whimsical wicker baskets to help Tinker Bell deliver gifts to the fairies and residents of Pixie Hollow. Unlike the stationary Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train at Disneyland Resort in California, these baskets spin, adding a bit of thrill without being too rough for little ones.

As the queue sets the stage with larger-than-life objects, guests are transported into a world where everyday items appear gigantic. The ride design, as explained by creator Robert Niles, had an alternate playful moniker: An alternate title for this ride could have been ‘Tink’s Delivery Service.’

A gifting adventure for all ages

Fantasy Springs is like a dream extension of DisneySea located on the far side of Mount Prometheus. Within this world, different attractions featuring characters from Peter Pan, Frozen, and Tangled delight visitors. Projektion highlights that Fantasy Springs is essentially an extension for DisneySea at the far side of Mount Prometheus.

The diverse attractions in Fantasy Springs cater to various age groups. For instance, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure features a 40-inch height requirement but Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies offers a more inclusive option for young guests.Tinker Bell provides Fantasy Springs’ youngest visitors a Pan-themed attraction to experience.

A whimsical delivery service with fairy-tale charm

Diving deeper into Pixie Hollow, guests can enjoy the delightful yet gentle spinning sensation of the baskets while getting involved in Tinker Bell’s bustling delivery tasks. This mix ensures excitement without overwhelming sensation for little guests.

This new addition subtly reminds Disneyland Resort fans of Heimlich’s fun train but adds its own unique sparkle with spinning mechanics and immersive storytelling. As pointed out in detailed descriptions, these baskets add a slight thrill, capturing the magic every young visitor longs for.

