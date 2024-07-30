Tim Allen and Kat Dennings Team Up in New ABC Sitcom ‘Shifting Gears’

Tim Allen is officially returning to ABC.
The network has given a series order to Shifting Gears, a comedy starring Allen as a widower and owner of a classic car restoration business. When his adult daughter, played by Kat Dennings, and her teenage kids move back in with him, the real adventure begins. This show signifies Allen’s return to ABC after leading roles in Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. The latter ran for six seasons on ABC before moving to Fox for its final three seasons.
Executive-producing alongside Tim Allen are Last Man Standing EPs Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and pilot director John Pasquin. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, known for their work on The Simpsons and Duncanville, wrote and ran the pilot but have exited the project. They will remain credited as executive producers on the pilot. A new showrunner is expected to be announced soon.
The role of Matt’s daughter, Riley Dennings, marks a new chapter for Dennings. Daryl “Chill” Mitchell of NCIS: New Orleans fame joins the cast as Stitch, a mechanic at Matt’s shop. Maxwell Simkins (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and Barrett Margolis will play Riley’s children, Carter and Georgia. The role of Riley’s younger brother Nick, described as a game coder who put his life on hold to help his father, has not been cast yet.
Allen’s return comes with significant interest among fans anticipating another strong performance from the comedy veteran. His long-standing association with ABC and Disney continues with this project, building on his legacy from landmark shows like Home Improvement.
In addition to Shifting Gears, ABC had developed another comedy pilot for the 2024-25 cycle titled Forgive and Forget, starring Ty Burrell. Unfortunately for fans of the Modern Family star, the pilot was not picked up by the network.
This upcoming sitcom joins a relatively slim comedy roster at ABC, which includes popular shows like Abbott Elementary entering its fourth season this fall, and the final season of The Conners set for early 2025.
