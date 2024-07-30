Tim Allen and Kat Dennings Team Up for ABC’s New Sitcom Shifting Gears

It’s official: Tim Allen is back on ABC. Three years after wrapping up Last Man Standing, Allen is ready to dive into his next television chapter with Shifting Gears. Joining him is fellow sitcom veteran Kat Dennings, known for her roles in 2 Broke Girls and Dollface.
Shifting Gears presents Allen as Matt, a stubborn widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. His life turns upside down when his estranged daughter Riley, portrayed by Dennings, moves in with her two teenage children.
Production Crew and Creators
The show’s creative backbone boasts a familiar team. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, creators behind Duncanville, guide the series as executive producers. They’re joined by a competent crew from Allen’s previous hit, Last Man Standing, including Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and pilot director John Pasquin.
Character Dynamics and Plot Overview
The multi-camera comedy hinges on the complex relationship dynamics between Matt and Riley. Riley left home years ago after clashing with her father over her marriage—a union he disapproved of. Now back under the same roof, they must navigate their unresolved tensions while managing teenage upheavals.
What to Expect from Shifting Gears
Dennings’ character Riley brings not just nostalgia but chaos into Matt’s orderly existence. As they juggle family life and business, expect a blend of heartfelt moments and comedic escapades. With the backdrop of a classic car restoration shop, this setting offers plenty of opportunities for unique storylines.
Premiering Soon
Slated for the 2024-25 TV season, fans remain eager for an exact release date (
early 2025 is anticipated but yet to be confirmed). Although ABC keeps us in suspense regarding footage or an official trailer, excitement continues to build around this latest project from Allen and company.
Follow Us