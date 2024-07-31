Tim Allen and Kat Dennings Team Up for ABC’s New Comedy Shifting Gears

Tim Allen is set to return to ABC with the network’s new series, Shifting Gears. This exciting comedy will star Allen as Matt, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, whose daughter and her teenage kids move back into his house. The dynamics of this unconventional family setup provide ample opportunity for both humor and heartfelt moments.
The show marks Allen’s return to ABC, where he first gained acclaim with the 1990s hit Home Improvement. He then starred in Last Man Standing, which lived on for six seasons before moving to Fox.
The show will bring in a new showrunner as co-creators Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully have amicably exited. Despite stepping back from their roles, they will be credited as executive producers for the pilot episode. Julie Thacker has notable credits including episodes of The Simpsons and co-producing The Pitts, Complete Savages, and Duncanville.
The rest of the cast includes Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Ed, a former Marine and mechanic at the shop, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Each character is expected to bring their unique flavor to this family-centric comedy.
Tim Allen’s passion for classic cars aligns perfectly with his role in Shifting Gears. Over the years, Allen has amassed a remarkable collection of vintage vehicles, including prized models like the 1968 Chevy Camaro 427 COPO.
The anticipation surrounding this show extends beyond just fans of Tim Allen. Kat Dennings, known for her roles in 2 Broke Girls and Marvel’s WandaVision, takes on the role of Allen’s estranged daughter. Alongside her teenage kids, they navigate their return into Matt’s life, promising both comical situations and emotional depth.
In a statement about the new series, Tim Allen expressed his excitement saying,
I am very excited. Maybe three’s a charm! Maybe I can finally make a statement with this.
Beyond Tim Allen-Kat Dennings lead duo is a robust supporting cast highlighted by Daryl “Chill” Mitchell; his character brought an authoritative yet affable presence demonstrated through scenes designed to be both hilarious and thoughtful.
ABC’s comedy roster for the 2024-25 cycle includes the return of established hits like Abbott Elementary and the final season of The Conners, making Shifting Gears a highly anticipated addition.
Follow Us