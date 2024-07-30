Tim Allen and Kat Dennings Join Forces in New Comedy Series Shifting Gears

by

It’s official: Tim Allen is returning to ABC. The network has greenlit the multi-camera comedy Shifting Gears, co-starring Allen and 2 Broke GirlsKat Dennings.

Originally ordered by ABC in March, Shifting Gears is a multi-cam comedy starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings with recently announced Mitchell and Froy Gutierrez (MTV’s Teen Wolf).

Plot Overview

The sitcom centers around Allen’s character, Matt, described as the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop.

The series is directed by John Pasquin, whose producing debut was with the Tim Allen-led Home Improvements. He has also collaborated with Allen on The Santa Clause, Jungle 2 Jungle, and Joe Somebody.

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings Join Forces in New Comedy Series Shifting Gears

Main Characters

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell portrays Ed, a former Marine who is a mechanic at Matt’s shop.

His life is turned upside down when his adult daughter Riley (Dennings) moves back in with him, along with her teenage children.

Exciting Cast Additions

Dennings’ Riley “butted heads with her father growing up and left to marry the boyfriend he hated. Now divorced, Riley’s forced to move back home with two kids, hoping she and her dad can make it work this time.”

Pilot Director and Production Team

Tim Allen previously starred in Last Man Standing and Home Improvement, is returning to ABC with a new multi-camera sitcom. Last Man Standing aired for six seasons on ABC before being canceled, then picked up by Fox for three more seasons.

Casting Notes for Future Episodes

Rounding out the cast are Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch, described as “a former Marine” and “a mechanic at the shop,” and Maxwell Simkins (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and newcomer Barrett Margolis as Riley’s kids, Carter, described as creative, and Georgia.

