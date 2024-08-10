Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo Offers Stylish Horror with Dan Stevens and Hunter Schafer

German film-maker Tilman Singer‘s bold venture, Cuckoo, is a visual and auditory whirlwind. Utilising his distinctive style, Singer delivers a horror film that constantly teases and provokes, enough to keep audiences intrigued. As Singer himself noted,
My first draft was maybe 30 minutes long… It grew organically into a 70-minute film.
Cuckoo may not be the definitive proof of his writing prowess, often veering into incoherence, but it sufficiently showcases his capability to infuse life into commercial cinema. His previously directed film, Luz, sets a similar tone of slow-burn tension and psychological horror.
LUZ employs hallucinatory visuals and dense, evocative sound design to create a unique and frightening cinematic experience.
The Unraveling Journey of Gretchen
Hunter Schafer commands attention as Gretchen, an American teenager thrust into the eerie Resort Alpschatten in Germany. The film chronicles her unsettling experiences after relocating with her father, stepmother, and stepsister. For Steves, whose character is always around and a little too close for comfort, the familiarity of the storyline lures us into a comfortingly zippy pace amidst rising suspense.
A Sinister Herr König
Dan Stevens, once again showcasing his impeccable German-speaking skills, portrays Mr. König. His role closely mirrors his portrayal in ‘I’m Your Man,’ where Stevens tapped into similarly quirky realms. He excels at conveying a bizarre yet strangely compelling persona; as viewers have seen him excel at before. Stevens himself has admitted he’s drawn to eccentric characters because
They’re outsiders and outsiders make for very interesting roles.
Stylish Sequences Amidst Chaos
Singer’s flair for crafting arresting visuals is undeniable. The film brims with eye-catching sequences, including an inventive bicycle chase that’s unforgettable. One particularly nail-biting moment sees Gretchen embroiled in this pursuit – a thrilling visual display within the mountainous landscapes of the Alps.
Art Over Storytelling
Despite its captivating imagery and robust sense of place, the plot sometimes flounders under its own weight. The latter parts of Cuckoo grow increasingly jumbled with exposition dumps that still leave much unclear. Yet this doesn’t entirely detract from its charm—particularly given Schafer’s committed performance.
Schafer’s Performance Shines
The movie benefits from Schafer’s portrayal of Gretchen as she navigates her mistrustful new surroundings against hostile—often supernatural—and human forces. Her performance rings authentic and compelling while contributing significantly to the film’s atmosphere.
A Mere Preview of Singer’s Potential?
Singer’s ambition combined with his knack for visual storytelling suggests he’ll eventually find balance—ideally ensuring emotional resonance without sacrificing narrative coherence. With hope that as he ascends within horror filmmaking circles—or even franchises—he’ll keep flying his signature ‘creative flag’ high.
