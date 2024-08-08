TIFF 2024 Celebrates a Diverse Array of Nonfiction Films

by

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024’s Docs program is ready to surprise audiences with a broad spectrum of real-life stories. This year’s lineup, presented by A&E IndieFilms, features 21 titles from 24 countries spanning emotions and themes from the comical to the profound.

Highlighting the immersive experience, notable figures like the former Vice host Eddie Huang, novelist Edna O’Brien, and US politician Adam Kinzinger will add depth and relatability to the diverse documentaries.

Eddie Huang’s Journey with Vice

Leading the pack is Huang‘s Vice Is Broke, diving into the rise and fall of the media company he once contributed to. A reminder of just how turbulent the world of media can be.

The Last Republican Examines Politics Up Close

Director Steve Pink’s documentary The Last Republican profiles US conservative politician Kinzinger, who broke ranks with the GOP to openly criticize Donald Trump. This film promises an inside look at political dissent within a major party.

Elton John: Never Too Late

Fans of music legends will not want to miss R.J. Cutler’s highly anticipated documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. Co-directed by Toronto native David Furnish, this film aims to pull back the curtain on John’s extraordinary life.

Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

The profound story told through Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, utilizes Cole’s photographs—a treasure trove that showcases South Africa during apartheid. Narrated by LaKeith Stanfield from a script written by Peck based on interviews and Cole’s own writings, it brings a powerful historical context to TIFF.

Peck mentioned in an interview: I knew some of Ernest’s photos a long time ago. In the struggle against Apartheid, I studied in Berlin, where big numbers of the African National Congress were in exile.

Billy Corben’s Men at War

Billy Corben returns with Men at War, focusing on former U.S. Green Beret Jordan Goudreau’s botched coup attempt in Venezuela. The complex narrative receives insightful touches from Thom Powers who notes about the event: That was a totally botched operation.

Critical Cultural Returns with So Surreal: Behind the Masks

This documentary by Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson focuses on efforts to return cultural artifacts to Indigenous communities. Capturing meaningful cultural restitution moments, this is another standout entry in 2024.

Additional Highlights to Watch For

Apart from these notable mentions, TIFF Docs features numerous World Premieres that are sure to captivate audiences. Essential topics ranging from disability rights in Patrice: The Movie, directed by Ted Passon, skydiving cinematography in Marah Strauch’s Space Cowboy, to Anita Bortuali’s exploration of human resilience in Temporary Shelter. Each offers unique insights into varied human experiences.

