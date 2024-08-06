Thrilling Trailer Released for Adam MacDonald’s Out Come the Wolves Survival Film

Adam MacDonald, known for Backcountry and Pyewacket, returns this summer with a new survival thriller, Out Come the Wolves. Set for release both in theaters and on VOD on August 30, the film promises a gripping journey into the wild.
The newly released trailer teases a chilling survival story that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats. Renowned filmmaker and producer Eli Roth describes it as
a tense survival thriller that grips you by the jaws.
Story Overview
Out Come the Wolves follows Missy Peregrym’s character, who takes her fiancé, played by Damon Runyan, to her isolated cabin deep in nature. They are joined by her best friend, portrayed by Joris Jarsky. The premise sets off a tension-filled encounter between the two men, culminating in a deer hunt that reveals nature’s dark side.
Noteworthy Collaboration and Direction
The film marks another collaboration between director Adam MacDonald and actress Missy Peregrym. MacDonald’s previous works, such as Backcountry and Pyewacket, have highlighted his knack for creating suspenseful and intense atmospheres. His expertise is evidenced yet again in this film.
Eli Roth further adds his unique touch, having co-written and produced the horror-filled virtual reality experience, Be Mine. Roth’s involvement brings an additional layer of excitement and anticipation for fans of the genre.
A Talented Cast
The movie boasts a commendable cast, with Missy Peregrym, Damon Runyan, and Joris Jarsky taking center stage. Their performances are anticipated to enhance the thrilling narrative penned by Enuka Okuma, alongside contributions from Jarsky and MacDonald himself.
Anticipated Release
The buzz around Out Come the Wolves has been steadily building, with its release projected for August 30th across theaters and VOD platforms. Fans eagerly await this exploration of human drama against the backdrop of untamed wilderness. As Roth vividly sums it up:
Is there a jungle that won’t kill you if you step off the path? That’s what this is about.
