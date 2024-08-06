Three-Eyed Raven Identity in House of the Dragon Finale Confirms Decade-Old Theory

House of the Dragon has just dropped a significant bombshell for fans of the Game of Thrones universe. The highly anticipated finale for Season 2 aired on August 4, revealing key details that confirm long-standing fan theories about the mysterious Three-Eyed Raven.
The Final Observation
The reveal came during a crucial scene where Daemon Targaryen sees a vision. In this vision, he witnesses a man with a mark on his face transforming into the Three-Eyed Raven, a role pivotal in the lore of Game of Thrones. This man is none other than Brynden Rivers, confirming theories that have circulated for over a decade.
Understanding Brynden Rivers
Brynden Rivers, also known as Bloodraven, was a Targaryen bastard who became the infamous sorcerer living amidst the roots of the weirwood tree. The show’s confirmation that he is the Three-Eyed Raven ties together various threads from George R.R. Martin’s books, adding depth to both
House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.
Visions and Revelations
A Reddit user discussed how
The first thing that Daemon Targaryen sees in his vision is a man with a mark on his face transforming into the three-eyed raven, sparking intense speculation among fans. These types of visions are essential in building the mythos in the shows, and this particular scene seamlessly links Brynden Rivers‘ tragic yet powerful story to Bran Stark’s journey.
Connecting with Bran Stark’s Storyline
Fans have long speculated about how Bran Stark would carry on the legacy of the Three-Eyed Raven. Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran in Game of Thrones, once thought his character becoming king was a prank. Now it seems his role was orchestrated by ancient powers.
The Theories Come Full Circle
This revelation aligns with Martin’s intricate world-building and storytelling style. As fans continue to debate online, it’s clear that these shows don’t just entertain but also weave complex narratives that keep viewers engaged on multiple levels.
A New Era in Westeros’ History
If there’s one lesson from this revelation, it’s that theories aren’t always baseless speculation. In fact, they sometimes predict major plot points years in advance. This is something even George R.R. Martin acknowledges with a wry smile during interviews, such as when he noted,
I have not played it because people seem to want this ‘Winds of Winter’ book.
