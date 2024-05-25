This 25-Foot Inflatable Duck Helped a Michigan Business Flourish

In an era where businesses constantly seek innovative ways to connect with their community, one Michigan business found its breakthrough in a 25-foot inflatable duck.
Creation and Journey
The brainchild of a renowned artist specializing in large inflatables, this giant rubber duck traveled all the way from California to Michigan as part of a nationwide tour. As
Mama Duck has toured tall ships festivals for a couple of years. It’s her first trip to Green Bay, explained Terry Charles from the Tall Ship Festival.
The colossal duck, brought to life on many occasions, weighed around 23,000 pounds and stood an impressive 61 feet tall. Transporting such a huge piece required meticulous planning and execution. Renee Mattson, Duck Logistics Coordinator, described it vividly:
The duck, with her pontoon weighs about 23,000 pounds. That’s almost 12 tons. She’s 61 feet tall, and 50 feet in diameter. She’s a big duck.
Impact on the Community
The appearance of the massive rubber duck was more than just a spectacle. It became an emblem of joy and promoted community bonding. As Terry Charles emphasized its effect:
Since the time we announced that the world’s largest rubber duck would be here, the response has been fantastic. People are so excited. We’ve heard from moms, and grandmoms, that want to bring their children here to see it. Quite frankly, adults too.
A Marketing Marvel
The duck not only gathered crowds but significantly boosted local business revenues. Mr. Smith, the business owner, commented on this positive turn:
The giant inflatable duck promotion was an absolute success as it attracted customers from all around, leading to significant revenue growth for the Michigan-based business.
Unique Client Requests
Initially inspired by unique requests like creating a Harley-Davidson rubber duck—
one of the most iconic brands in America asked us to create a Harley-Davidson rubber duck…They also wanted to know if we could make it 100% in the USA which we did!—the company has since expanded its clientele to include numerous notable firms.
The End of an Era?
Despite its success, maintaining such an inflatable comes with immense challenges and costs. This perhaps led to its eventual demise, marking an end of an era for this specific marketing tool but leaving behind a legacy that significantly benefited the local economy and brought immense joy to its community.