Theresa’s Departure and Ben Weston’s Return Shake Up Days of Our Lives

Drama has always been a key player in Days of Our Lives, and recent events have not disappointed. With shifting alliances, unexpected confessions, and heartfelt farewells, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind for fans. Among the most significant exits and storylines is Theresa Donovan’s dramatic departure.
Theresa Says Goodbye
Theresa Donovan’s exit has been a long time coming. Her wedding went up in flames as Fiona Cook revealed shocking truths about Victor’s true heir. Now, Alex is out, and Xander steps into the role. But that’s not all; Theresa’s clandestine dealings with Konstantin have left her with few allies in Salem. Realizing there is no coming back from these betrayals, she packs her bags for a quick getaway.
Ben Weston Returns
While Theresa leaves, someone else prepares for a grand entrance—or rather—a grand return. Ben Weston is set to make his way back to Salem. Speculations are mounting about how his return will shake things up and potentially fluster other characters. Fans are eager to see how Ben and Ciara’s storyline will evolve this season.
A Heartfelt Apology
Meanwhile, another storyline that captivated viewers is Alex Kiriakis seeking forgiveness from his father, Justin. After all the turbulence, emotional scenes are anticipated as Alex delivers a heartfelt apology during the week of July 22-26.
Victor Kiriakis’ Farewell Arc
Adding to the emotional rollercoaster is Victor Kiriakis’ farewell. His mysterious disappearance marks an end of an era as his family grapples with loss and confusion. This arc deeply resonates with the passing of John Aniston who played Victor Kiriakis, bringing real-life emotion into the storyline.
The Rippling Effects of Departures and Returns
The shifts in character dynamics open up new possibilities for those remaining. With characters like Gwen poised for a potential return and Leo’s journey towards redemption, Salem never stays quiet for long. The upcoming storylines promise more exhilarating twists and turns.
