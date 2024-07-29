Theresa Donovan’s Major Exit Sparks Drama on Days of Our Lives

Theresa Donovan is causing a major stir in ‘Days of Our Lives’. Her dramatic exit is shaking up Salem just as much as her turbulent arrival. The fallout from her wedding has left her on the run, with many in town wanting answers.
A Family in Crisis
Theresa got herself into trouble by getting involved with Konstantin, and now she’s facing the consequences. In a heated confrontation, her family member Andrew identifies her from surveillance footage, accusing her of being the kidnapper. He demands to know what she plans next.
Andrew will confront his sister, telling her he’s identified her as the kidnapper of baby Victoria Margaret Horton.
Robert Scott Wilson’s Return
The return of Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston introduces another twist to the tale. We’ve gotten used to seeing him as Alex Kiriakis, but switching back isn’t simple. “DOOL viewers have gotten used to seeing Robert Scott Wilson as Alex Kiriakis by now, but he’s about to step back into Ben Weston’s shoes,”
The Horton Saga Continues
The Hortons are bracing for more upheaval with the death of Doug Williams. Paying tribute to Bill was thoughtfully incorporated into the storyline by Ron Carlivati:
When you’re looking at it, and laying out the calendar for the whole year and you see 15,000 is coming up, we’re like, ‘What are we going to do?’ And then, we got the news that Bill had passed away and something kind of clicked. I was like,’We should honor Doug on that show.’
Emotional Reunions
The upcoming episodes feature several familiar faces returning for Doug’s funeral. According to recent spoilers:
longtime favorites are back including: Gloria Loring (Liz), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Matthew Ashford (Jack), Maree Cheatham (Marie), Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Stephen Schnetzer (Steve)
Conflicts and Confrontations
The storyline also brings intense confrontations among characters. Brady Black suspects Theresa might be after Alex’s money and warns him. But Alex refuses to listen, leading to a fierce discussion between them.
The Grand Exit
The question remains—will Theresa Donovan finally shake Salem? Or will new crises draw her back into town drama? Viewers can expect surprises and twists as characters navigate their crossroads.
