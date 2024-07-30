Theresa and Alex’s Exits Shake Up Days of Our Lives

Theresa Donovan is bowing out of Days of Our Lives, and her exit couldn’t have been more dramatic. In the latest episodes, Theresa’s wedding fell apart after Fiona’s unexpected revelation about Victor’s true heir. As if that wasn’t enough, Theresa’s covert dealings with Konstantin have left her persona non-grata among Salem folks. With so much betrayal, it’s no wonder she’s packing up and preparing for a hasty departure.
Andrew, who has a complicated relationship with Theresa, might still have a say in her departure. Their confrontation is something fans are eagerly following. However, despite any last-minute interferences, it seems Theresa’s exit is inevitable, especially considering that this storyline was meant to be shorter before the Writers’ Strike extended it.
Now that Theresa is making her exit, the timing couldn’t be better for Gwen’s return. The prospect of an airport swap like Emily O’Brien’s previous storyline would certainly shake things up. Leo’s attempts to turn his life around after Dimitri dumped him are already making waves, and Gwen’s presence would further complicate matters, ensuring plenty of drama and perhaps some messy reconciliations before everything settles down.
Adding to the whirlwind of events, we have rumors about Abigail potentially coming back, Xander and Sarah’s upcoming wedding, and Jack reclaiming his newspaper. Gwen’s return at this juncture could inject even more chaos into an already bustling Salem—perhaps with Dimitri’s money in tow.
Amid all this turmoil, Alex has lost everything from his inheritance to his company and wife—although it’s technically Xander who now holds these assets. Alex’s storyline seems to be reaching a natural pause. With an annulment on the horizon and the potential for him to reconcile with his father Justin, there’s little reason for him to linger in Salem. This could pave the way for Robert Scott Wilson’s other character, Ben Weston, to return.
Despite Alex’s struggles to resonate with fans compared to Ben—who began as a serial killer—the timing seems right for Ben and possibly Ciara Brady Weston (played by Victoria Konefal or a new actress) to return to Salem. With major upheavals like Doug’s impending passing affecting the Hortons, Ben could find a reason to come back solo initially. Once Ciara arrives for Doug’s funeral, they can reconcile and decide if they want to stay in Salem to raise their family.
The impending exits of Theresa and Alex clear the path for fresh storylines involving Gwen and Ben returning to upset the status quo in Salem. What do you think? Is it time for a cast shake-up or should the transitions be more gradual? Share your thoughts while we reminisce about multiple role-playing actors on soaps across the years.
