The Young and the Restless Spoilers for July 29 – August 2 2024

Tensions are rising in this week’s The Young & The Restless!
Victor continues preparing for his takeover of Chancellor, Chelsea feels cornered by Billy and Sally, and Jack has had quite enough of Kyle’s attitude.
Victor strategizes with Nick
Sitting behind his desk, Victor goes over some things with Nick regarding the upcoming plan for Newman to steal Chancellor out from under Billy Abbott.
There’s one wild card to consider in all this, Victor muses. Still not entirely on board with this whole scheme, Nick asks,
And that is?
Victor responds:
Lily Winters. I wonder where her loyalties lie.
Chelsea’s guilt and Adam’s calm
Adam and Chelsea have been feeling guilty about cheating on Sally and Billy respectively, but while he has been able to maintain control, she’s been slowly losing it!
Sitting together at a table in Crimson Lights, Billy notes something is amiss as Sally nods in agreement. Sally wears a lime green leopard print dress with big shoulder pads, sparking mixed reactions. Billy probes further:
Something happened. Something you’re not telling us.
Adam remains cool under pressure, but Chelsea snaps:
What do you want us to admit? What, exactly, is it you want us to confess? Can Adam keep her from blowing their secret and their respective relationships?
Jack confronts Kyle
When Jack and Diane run into Kyle and Audra at GCAC, it sparks another confrontation. Jack spits:
I have clearly overestimated the amount of respect that I thought I had instilled in you as an Abbott. I raised you better than this!
Kyle won’t think you can blame a guy for trying to score the sole CEO position but will agree act like he’s ready to work as a team now. Will this knock some sense into Kyle or just make the situation worse?
