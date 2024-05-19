The Way Home Creators Reveal Whats Next for Kats Love Dilemma

For anyone who watches The Way Home, the concept of juggling different time periods is a familiar challenge. This complexity is also felt by the show’s creators. During an FYC panel on May 8, the showrunners discussed the challenges they face in maintaining coherence across timelines.
Heather Conkie shared,
We start at the end and then kind of work backward. We had a wonderful plan right from the start when Marly Reed created the show and wrote a beautiful bible for it. Alex and I were just so lucky to be part of it and develop it. The team indeed had a vision stretching over multiple seasons, which required meticulous planning due to time travel intricacies and Easter eggs scattered throughout.
Season 2 saw Kat (Chyler Leigh) exploring new timelines, including going back to 1814 to find her missing brother, Jacob (Spencer MacPherson). In doing so, Kat developed feelings for Thomas (Kris Holden-Reid), though he accidentally shot her earlier in the season. She also reignited her romance with childhood friend Elliot (Evan Williams), complicating an already intricate situation.
Navigating Kat’s Relationships
The entangled dynamics between Kat, Elliot, and Thomas are central to the upcoming storylines.
We know that Kat can’t leave her daughter and stay in the past because that would be the ultimate sacrifice. At the same time, it’s wonderful to keep Elliot’s love story with Kat and the Thomas slow burn., Conkie elaborated. The developing relationships reflect carefully charted character arcs.
Reflecting on the romantic entanglements, Clarke mentioned,
It is an impossible situation really…if you take that step back and think about it… These complexities enhance viewers’ experience, offering multifaceted perspectives on love and duty.
The Production Challenge
Chyler Leigh noted that filming can be equally challenging but rewarding:
That was such a magical time, because we literally had a 10-minute window to do that whole thing…. The tight schedules emphasize not only the practical difficulties of production but also the show’s dedication to capturing perfect moments.
Season 3 Expectations
As for what’s next, fans can look forward to more twists and emotional layers in Season 3. Chyler Leigh hints at pivotal character developments:
I can totally relate to Kat; this is why I am so connected to this project.
The cast remains largely consistent with Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry, Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine, and other fan favorites returning. Season 3 will kick off in Winter 2025 with episodes airing every Sunday at 9PM Eastern on Hallmark.