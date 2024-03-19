‘The Voice’ Season 25 Blind Auditions Night 4 Brings Emotional Performances and a Potential Winner

The fourth night of blind auditions on ‘The Voice’ Season 25 was a showcase of raw talent and emotional performances that had both the audience and the coaches on the edge of their seats. From heartfelt dedications to showcases of unique vocal prowess, the evening was a testament to the power of music and its ability to connect us all.
Emotions Run High with William Alexander
William Alexander delivered a stirring performance that resonated deeply with the coaches, particularly with country music icon Reba McEntire. William’s tribute to his grandfather during his rendition of Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings” evoked an emotional response from Reba, who related to his sentiment.
My favorite memory [with Reba McEntire] is actually from my blind audition, when I spoke about my grandfather and how much he meant to me, Reba got emotional as well which just made me that much more excited to work with her!! William recalled.
Bri Fletcher Finds a Champion in Chance
Bri Fletcher faced some challenges with her pitch during her performance, but Chance the Rapper saw potential beyond the imperfections.
While she may have been slightly off-key, he admired her unique tone and stated he was looking forward to welcoming her onto the team, highlighting Bri’s distinctive sound as a valuable asset. This candid feedback sets the stage for Bri’s growth on Team Chance.
Anya True Impresses with Authenticity
Anya True, at just 17 years old, brought authenticity and character to her performance that captivated both coaches and audience alike. The coaches praised her for the unique tone and rawness of her vocals.
Your voice is just phenomenal. I just love all the little imperfections that you had. They were…character. They were very purposeful, said one coach, celebrating Anya’s individuality. Her ability to convey emotion through music truly stood out during this round of auditions.
Mafe Captivates with ‘Bésame Mucho’
Mafe’s rendition of ‘Bésame Mucho’ in Spanish was a highlight of the night, earning her chair turns and standing ovations from all coaches. Representing her Venezuelan heritage, Mafe said,
Being able to sing in front of such an amazingly talented panel of coaches has been one of the biggest highlights of my life. And to, on top of that, sing in Spanish? And represent my people? It was the best way for me to start my journey with The Voice. Her performance was not only technically impressive but also emotionally charged, showcasing music’s universal appeal.