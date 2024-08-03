The View Moves to a New Studio for Season 28

The beloved talk show The View is set to undergo significant changes as it heads into its 28th season this September.
During the season finale of the ABC daytime show, co-host Sunny Hostin delivered a poignant announcement:
After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is the last show we’ll do from this studio. We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown — brand-new, state-of-the-art — and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28!
The show has been a fixture at the ABC Broadcast Center on West 67th Street since 2014, tapping into the bustling New York energy. Moving forward, it will settle into a fresh venue with modern amenities that promise to elevate the viewer experience.
Packing Up and Moving On
The move was not without its lighter moments. Hostin revealed humorous details about the packing process, stating
We were allotted, each host, five huge cartons. I took up two, Sara [Haines] took up all five and was looking for more! This anecdote shined a light on the logistical challenges—and personalities—during the transition.
A Shoe Lover’s Paradise
Sunny Hostin didn’t shy away from poking fun at her fellow co-hosts. She humorously addressed Ana Navarro’s extensive shoe collection by saying “And Ana [Navarro], please don’t say that you were a purger, because I think you had over 50 pairs of shoes in your [dressing] room,” causing Navarro to quip back:
They are all my shoes I love all my shoes! I have no children my children are my shoes. I’m a childless shoe lady!
The Future Beckons
The move signifies more than just a change of scenery; it’s an opportunity for the show to innovate and evolve. As new episodes air from the state-of-the-art facility downtown, fans can expect fresh dynamics and perhaps even new segments that leverage the advanced setup.
The excitement surrounding Season 28 has fans eagerly awaiting its premiere after Labor Day. Stay tuned as The View enters this thrilling new chapter!
Follow Us