The View Co-Hosts Announce Move to a New Studio After 10 Years

The cohosts of The View delivered a significant announcement that has left fans both saddened and excited. After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, the show is bidding farewell to its longtime studio location.

Final Episode at Historic Studio

On the final episode of Season 27, cohost Sunny Hostin emotionally shared, After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we’ll do from this studio. We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown — brand-new, state-of-the-art — and we will see you there in September for the live Season 28 premiere on Tuesday, September 3, one day after Labor Day.

A Mixed Reception

This change has not been without its controversies. Whoopi Goldberg has expressed some frustrations about the new setup. An insider revealed that Goldberg is unhappy with her new dressing room since it lacks its own bathroom, unlike her spacious and private accommodations at the previous location. The star is reportedly considering using facilities at her production company, One Ho Productions, which is conveniently located nearby.

A New Beginning

The talk show is set to relocate to the upper floors of 320 West 66th Street in downtown New York City. Commenting on the new setting, Hostin said, We’ve made our own sets for now but we’re moving to the ABC News part of the building. We’ll have a set built and I’m really excited about it.

Keeping Busy Despite Changes

Whoopi Goldberg remains occupied with multiple projects despite these transitions. Besides her duties on The View, she is working on several films and managing her production company. Excitingly, Sister Act 3 is scheduled for release in 2022 and will be produced by Goldberg along with Tyler Perry.

