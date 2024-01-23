The Untold Reasons Why Smallville Season 11 Never Aired

Smallville, a show that redefined superhero television, left a lasting impact on its fans with its unique take on the Man of Steel’s origin story. After a decade-long journey, viewers were surprised when the series concluded with Season 10, leaving many to wonder about the untold reasons behind the absence of a Season 11. In this article, we delve into the factors that led to the decision not to air Smallville Season 11 and explore its legacy.
Smallville TV series finale
As Smallville approached its tenth season, it was clear that the creators intended it to be the final chapter in Clark Kent’s journey to becoming Superman. The series, which had been telling the story of how Clark Kent became the famed Metropolis marvel for a decade, was designed as a narrative journey with a significant milestone in completing Clark Kent’s progression to Superman.
Young Clark Kent spent the whole series building up to becoming the Man of Steel and it was in the last moments we see him wearing the red and blue under his shirt, before cutting to a long distance CGI shot of Supes in flight, highlighting the culmination of Clark Kent’s journey. This narrative closure was echoed in Tom Welling’s portrayal of Clark Kent for 10 years, marking nearly a decade of the show’s successful run. The creative decision to end on a high note after such a significant period of success was further reinforced by the emotional scene in the fortress where both of Clark’s fathers give him the super-suit, indicating a significant character development climax.
Tom Welling as Clark Kent
Tom Welling‘s thoughts on ending Smallville are quite telling. He spent an impressive 218 episodes as Clark Kent, becoming one of the most memorable actors to don the “S.” Yet, his reluctance to continue past Season 10 is palpable.
I remember in the end he [said] to me, ‘I’m really glad they chose you to be the next Superman,’ recalls Welling in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of Smallville. ‘I was like, ‘Well, they didn’t.’ That’s when Brandon [Routh] had gotten the role [in the 2006 film Superman Returns]. And he said, ‘Well they should have.’ This sentiment is echoed by his dedication to ensuring that Clark’s transformation into Superman was portrayed just right, fighting strongly for how that pivotal scene was depicted.
Smallville viewership ratings
The show’s longevity is noteworthy; it ran for 217 episodes and would take nine consecutive days to binge-watch. However, as shows extend for many seasons, viewership may naturally decline after such a prolonged run. The Smallville fanbase may have been small compared to larger network shows but was significant for The CW. Despite this, critiques about aspects such as a CGI Superman not portrayed by Tom Welling and plot points that felt like fan service suggest factors that are sometimes linked with declining viewership ratings towards later seasons.
The CW network strategy
The CW underwent a strategic shift towards new shows and rebranding during Smallville‘s tenure. It has been over a decade since “Smallville” ended its epic run on The WB-turned-CW. The network’s entertainment president at that time expressed concerns about their other shows competing against ratings juggernauts like American Idol and made decisions that impacted long-running series like Smallville. This shift possibly made room for new shows such as The Vampire Diaries and Nikita at the expense of established ones.
DC Comics and Warner Bros plans
Warner Bros.‘ announcement that they’d be making Superman Returns while Smallville was still airing suggests there were other plans for Superman that did not include Tom Welling from Smallville. DC Studio and Warner Bros. are known for making changes to their cast members and focusing on different visions for their characters. Such decisions reflect Warner Bros.’ pursuit of aligning their content with broader strategies across different platforms.
Smallville Season 11 comics
The story did not end with television; it continued in comic book form. With storylines like Air Force One under attack and Clark’s journey taking dramatic turns, fans were given an alternative medium to follow the adventures of Clark Kent. Written by Bryan Q. Miller and art by Jorge Jimenez, these comics provided an outlet for stories beyond what was depicted on screen.
Creative team’s decision
The creative team behind Smallville, including Tom Welling himself, made a conscious decision to end on a high note. They ensured that pivotal moments like Clark being given the super-suit by both his fathers were handled with care to maintain the show’s legacy. This dedication is evident in how they chose significant moments for a high note conclusion to Clark’s journey as Superman in both TV and comic series.
In summary, it seems that a combination of intentional narrative conclusion, actor reluctance, viewership trends, network strategies, and broader plans from DC Comics and Warner Bros., along with an opportunity to continue in comics form, all contributed to why we never saw Smallville Season 11 on our screens. While fans may have hoped for more TV episodes, these factors together paint a picture of why that chapter closed as it did.
