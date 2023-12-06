The Top Horror Movies Coming Out in 2023

Horror movies have always had a special place in the hearts of those who seek the thrill of the scare, the rush of adrenaline, and the suspense of the unknown. As we look forward to 2023, the genre shows no signs of slowing down, with a lineup of films that promise to haunt, horrify, and captivate us. Below are some of the most anticipated horror movies set to release in 2023, each with its own unique flavor of fear.
Evil Dead Rise Brings Family into the Fray
Lee Cronin, who directed “Evil Dead Rise”, is known for his meticulous creation of stunning shots. His camera work is described as a dance, avoiding clichés and finding new ways to scare. The film brings a new chapter to the Evil Dead franchise, focusing on aesthetics over ideas. The central plot remains true to its roots: a creepy book is found, and demonic hell breaks loose.
That’s all that matters. The characters in this installment are not friends but a family, adding a fresh dynamic to the terror. This family includes Ellie, a tattoo-artist mother, her kids, and their chainsaw-wielding aunt. With such a rich lineage premiering at SXSW this year, “Evil Dead Rise” is bound to be a bloody addition to the franchise’s legacy.
Salems Lot Offers Fresh Blood to Vampire Lore
The adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’, directed by Gary Dauberman, is set to breathe new life into vampire horror. The story follows Ben Mears as he returns to his childhood home only to find it preyed upon by a vampire. With Lewis Pullman taking on the role of Ben Mears, audiences are eager to see how this tale will unfold on screen. The release date has been set for April 21, 2023, and fans can expect a chilling experience that respects its origins while offering something new.
The Exorcist Continues Its Iconic Legacy
The legacy of ‘The Exorcist’ franchise is undeniable, and David Gordon Green’s new film aims to contribute significantly to this iconic series. Bringing back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil links the film directly to its roots. The plot revolves around two girls who disappear in the woods and return possessed, which unleashes events that force Victor to seek out Chris MacNeil for help. As ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ ties back to the original film, it promises an emotional journey through horror that will resonate with long-time fans and newcomers alike.
Insidious Fear the Dark Marks Patrick Wilsons Directorial Debut
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’ continues the ‘Insidious’ series ten years after the Lamberts’ first encounter with The Further. Patrick Wilson not only reprises his role as Josh but also makes his directorial debut with this film. Rose Byrne returns as Renai Lambert along with Ty Simpkins as Dalton. Fans are intrigued by Wilson’s transition from actor to director within a franchise he has been so closely associated with. This next chapter is expected to delve deeper into the supernatural scares that have defined the series.
The Conjuring 4 Uncovers New Horrors
The Conjuring series has captivated audiences with its blend of stunning visuals and haunting storytelling. ‘The Conjuring 4′ has officially been announced, sparking excitement among horror aficionados ready for another recounting of the Warrens’ supernatural encounters. Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returns for this installment which hints at exploring case files from the ’80s and potentially wrapping up the Warrens’ narrative. Fans can expect more scrutinized public figures and collaborations with police departments in this next eerie installment.
Megan Introduces a New Face of Terror
‘Megan’, directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by horror masters Jason Blum and James Wan, introduces cinema’s newest robotic terror with blond hair and a caustic attitude. This cutting-edge robot combines humor with horror in an unnerving blend that surpasses predecessors like Chucky and Annabelle. With its slasher gusto and social media savvy, ‘Megan’ promises innovative scares that will leave audiences both laughing and horrified.
Final Destination 6 Revives Deathly Innovation
The ‘Final Destination’ franchise returns with its sixth installment after an eleven-year hiatus. With Jon Watts producing and Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein directing after impressing in their Zoom pitch meeting, anticipation is high for more inventive death scenarios that have become synonymous with the series. Creator Jeffrey Reddick has hinted at deviations from the traditional formula, promising fresh thrills for fans of this cult classic.
Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey Takes a Dark Turn
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’, directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, takes a shocking turn by reimagining classic children’s characters as blood-thirsty killers Pooh and Piglet. The film delves into horror tropes driven by character decisions that challenge audience expectations. While critical reception has been mixed regarding its balance of story and brutality, it undoubtedly presents an unexpected twist on beloved figures.
The Popes Exorcist Delves into True Tales of Demonic Encounters
‘The Pope’s Exorcist’, based on real-life Vatican chief exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth who performed over 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime, offers audiences a glimpse into true tales of demonic encounters. Starring Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe as Father Amorth, this film promises an intense exploration of possession and hidden conspiracies within the Vatican walls.
Cello Composes a Haunting Melody
‘Cello’, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and starring Tobin Bell alongside Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons, centers around a cursed musical instrument that brings doom upon those who hear it play. With Turki Alalshikh providing an integral role in shepherding viewers through this universe based on his novel adaptation, ‘Cello’ weaves together talent and terror for what promises to be an unforgettable horror experience.
In conclusion, 2023 seems poised to offer horror fans an eclectic array of films that span from supernatural encounters to technological terrors. Each film carries its own promise of frightful delight as they continue to evolve within their franchises or introduce new narratives altogether. The enduring appeal of horror ensures that these movies will not only entertain but also become part of our cultural fabric as we eagerly await their release dates.
Follow Us