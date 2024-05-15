The Super Mario Bros. Movie ranks first in Deadlines 2023 blockbuster tournament

The entertainment industry continues to evolve post-pandemic, but some brands prove timeless. Stepping into the arena with Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, the Super Mario Bros. Movie has not just captivated hearts but conquered the box office by landing at the top of Deadline’s Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament for 2023.
This triumph isn’t Chris Meledandri’s first rodeo. Having secured wins in 2014 and 2017 with ‘Despicable Me 2’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets’, respectively, his latest collaboration with Nintendo marks yet another significant milestone.
Creating an Adaptation Worth Watching
While the first big-screen adaptation of the iconic game back in 1993 featured Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, it floundered at the box office. In contrast, this year’s adaptation, boosted by the direct involvement of Shigeru Miyamoto—the original game creator—saw an opening day surge in ticket sales.
As the creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto played a significant role in developing the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie with Illumination Entertainment. He was deeply involved in overseeing the production to ensure fidelity to the beloved game series.
A Star-Studded Cast and Unforgettable Characters
A film is only as strong as its leads, and this movie assembled a roster of Hollywood’s finest: Chris Pratt brought a personal touch to Mario, reflected when he said,
I greatly enjoyed voicing Mario, and it’s an honor to bring this iconic character to life.
Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key rounding out the cast made it unmissable. Taylor-Joy’s take on a more independent Princess Peach remixed familiar tropes much to fans’ delight.
Box Office Triumphs and Unanticipated Successes
Surprisingly for an animated feature, the Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $1.36 billion globally, outstripping even Minions’ 2015 record. This accomplishment cemented it as Illumination’s most profitable movie ever.
A Collaborative Masterstroke
The production cost of $100 million was split evenly between Universal and Nintendo—an investment that paid dividends. The success wasn’t just a fiscal victory; Miyamoto’s extensive involvement in character fidelity saw its dividends paid off onscreen.
Savvy Marketing Moves
The film didn’t rely solely on nostalgic appeal but effectively utilized strategic marketing techniques—trailers debuted during a New York Comic-Con panel and a Nintendo Direct segment. Leveraging Mario Day (March 10) also generated buzz around its Easter weekend release.
The Bottom Line
Capping off one of the most profitable years since theaters reopened, Deadline named The Super Mario Bros. Movie its Most Valuable Blockbuster for 2023 with good reason; it was a beacon of collaborative success in troubling times.